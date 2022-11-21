The 4 Best Menu Items at Mad Mex, According to Staff

Mad Mex has been a staple in many Aussies’ diets, being one of the best Mexican fast-food restaurants around. We’ve already written about how glorious burritos are, but there are a few other menu items that staff love to eat.

Trying something new is hard, especially when a menu item hits the spot every time. But you should at least once put your trust in some employees at Mad Mex to tell you what their go-to order is and why you should give it a try.

Lifehacker Australia was lucky enough to get some opinions from some Mad Mex workers about what you should grab the next time you’re craving some Mexican food.

What Mad Mex staff members eat the most

Kim Swaney, Miranda Mad Mex franchisee, current go-to fave is:

“The Mexicali Taco which I add our delicious plant-based chipotle crema and then our habanero table hot sauce — divine! And all of this on our soft tortilla taco.”

Swaney says the Mexicali Taco is her favourite because she feels healthy eating it. That and because their hot table sauces in habanero or verde are a must-try.

It should come as no surprise that the next three Mad Mex staff members all chose a different kind of Naked Burrito. I mean, what’s not to love about a naked burrito? It’s got all the goodness of a normal burrito but the atmosphere of nachos. Perfection.

Manish Agrawal, Mad Mex franchisee for Zetland and Castle Towers, will pick the Naked Burrito with Mexicali Mince any day of the week:

“As a vegetarian, the Mexicali Mince is the perfect meal for me — super tasty and delicious with a great texture! I’ve always been a big fan of our Naked Burrito as it’s super healthy. I love that it’s a delicious go-to that I can enjoy every day!”

Nadeem Shaikh, Mad Mex franchise partner and business manager at MetCentre, agrees with Manish about the love for naked burritos, but uses chicken instead:

“My favourite Mad Mex meal is [the] Naked Chicken Burrito… The irresistable pairing of grilled chicken with marinated chipotle makes this naked naked burrito bowl as sexy to the palate as the name suggests.”

Shaikh also gave us some ordering hacks to level up your Naked Burritos by adding some roasted tomato salsa and guacamole. While you can try to make your own guac at home, nothing will come close to the goodness that Mad Mex creates.

Asif Shaikh, Mt Druitt Mad Mex franchisee, is also obsessed with the Naked Burrito but gives us a bit more of a personal connection to it:

“I feel connected with the Naked Burrito as it is very similar to my lifestyle of being healthy and eating clean and great tasting food. I also believe it resembles what Mad Mex is all about. Naked Burrito is always made with our authentic ingredients and taste and can be cheekily made… Always connected with our Amigos.”

Is anyone else feeling hungry now?