Fancy A Mexican Fiesta? Taco Bello, Guzman Y Gomez and Mad Mex Are All Slinging Deals

Cinco De Mayo is just around the corner on May 5, and Australia’s fast-food Mexican chains are getting into the spirit with new menu items, big burritos and free tacos!

How to get a free taco from Taco Bell

It’s still weird to think that we have actual Taco Bell restaurants in Australia, but we do, and today we’re getting one more!

Taco Bell is opening its new inner-Sydney restaurant in Green Square today, on May 4 of all days. And in nothing at all Star Wars related, the fast-food restaurant is offering free tacos all day in honour of the half-moon – because it looks like a taco, obviously.

In order to claim your free taco on May 4, you’ve got to be in the know with a secret phrase.

That’s right. You will need to name-drop the taco moon or say very normal sentences like “I saw the taco moon”, in order to receive your free snack. If you do this you will be rewarded with a Crunchy Taco Supreme.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Crunchy Taco Supreme it is a crunchy-shelled taco (which is the best kind of taco) filled with seasoned beef, sour cream, fresh lettuce and tomato and topped with cheese. It can also be made with black beans for vegetarian taco fans.

This free taco promotion is running for one day only on May 4 at every restaurant. You can find the full list of addresses on the Taco Bell website.

Mad Mex’s 1kg Burrito

Mad Mex is celebrating Cinco De Mayo in a big way with an even bigger burrito.

Arriving on May 5 and available through to May 19 is the One Kilo Burrito. This hefty meal is one kilogram of rice, beans, pico de gallo and slow-cooked or freshly grilled meat or vegetables.

To celebrate the Mexican fiesta, Mad Mex is partnering exclusively with Menulog to offer pick up and delivery of this big burrito.

Using the voucher code “BIGBURRITO10” on Menulog will gain you $10 off the big guy (which goes for $29.90 in the restaurant or $39.90 with delivery). You can claim this code all week until May 11.

Quesadillas return to Guzman y Gomez

For some unknown reason, Guzman y Gomez took their iconic quesadillas off the menu.

Well, the Mexican restaurant is now rectifying that mistake just in time for Cinco De Mayo. GYG has officially brought back its Quesadilla range for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

There’s even a special ham and cheese quesadilla for just $7 at breakfast time. It’s basically the Mexican take on a ham and cheese toastie.

Quesadillas will be back on GYG menus at most restaurants from May 4. There’s no better way to kick off those Cinco De Mayo celebrations.