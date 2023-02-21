‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Mad Mex Has a Spicy New Twist on Nachos

Published 35 mins ago: February 21, 2023 at 12:15 pm -
Image: Mad Mex (Supplied)

It’s always exciting when there’s a new item on the menu at your favourite restaurant. If Mad Mex happens to be your favourite we have good news for you – the Mexican fast food joint is adding Double Crunch Hot Sauce Nachos to its menu.

What is this great new creation, you ask? Let’s explain.

If you’re familiar with the new range of Smith’s Chips flavour collaborations, you’ll know that one of the iconic restaurants the potato chip company teamed up with was none other than Mad Mex. Clearly, the Smith’s x Max Mex Hot Sauce Chips have been doing so well that it was time to add them to the main Mad Mex menu as well, in the form of nachos!

mad mex nachos
Image: Mad Mex (Supplied)

Double Crunch Hot Sauce Nachos are basically your classic serve of nachos with Smith’s x Mad Mex hot sauce chips instead of traditional corn chips. The best of both worlds, right?

You’ll be able to choose your nacho filling of choice, which includes options like chicken, pork, beef, chorizo or veggie rancheros, and top it with melted cheese and salsa. Just be warned, this will involve double the spice so you might want to add some extra guacamole.

“We’re excited to take our collaboration with Smith’s into our restaurants and have developed this killer “mashup” menu item. We know our amigos love the heat, so what better way to spice up our menu and to have some fun, than bringing it all together in a Spicy Double Crunch Nachos! Since the launch of the Smith’s x Mad Mex Hot Sauce chips, Mad Mex fans have told us how crazy they are for them, so we are excited to see this unique combination come to life across our 61 stores nationally,” Clovis Young, Mad Mex CEO and Founder, said.

Double Crunch Hot Sauce Nachos will cost $14.90 with a standard filling and are only be available at Max Mex for a limited time, starting from February 21 until March 20, 2023.

Alternatively, if you just want to try the chips solo you can pick them up at supermarket retailers nationally.

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

