This Vegan Katsu Sandwich Is a Game-Changer

Being vegan is really quite easy these days. There’s vegan substitutes for pretty much everything — eggs, dairy, meat — there’s even shoes, belts and wallets made out of vegan leather. Thankfully, vegan chef Shannon Martinez has shared her recipe for an unbelievable vegan katsu sandwich, using V2’s plant-based chicken schnitzel. The sando has been a hit on social media, so let’s see what all the fuss is about.

READ MORE This Vegan Mac and Cheese Tastes Better Than the Real Thing

What is katsu?

reipces

Katsu comes from the Japanese word ‘tonkatsu’, which means breaded, fried pork cutlet. Chicken katsu, also known as panko chicken, is another popular katsu dish. It has a sweet and savoury taste, with onion, garlic, soy sauce and various spices adding to the unique taste. Often paired with rice, katsu chicken or pork is also delicious in a sandwich, usually made with soft white bread.

How do I make the vegan katsu sando?

If the vegan katsu sando sounds right up your alley, Shannon Martinez has posted a step-by-step video on her Instagram showing you exactly how to make it. It’s easier than it looks!

What you’ll need:

Katsu Sando 4 slices thick cut soft white bread

1 tbsp vegan butter

2 tbsp mayonnaise

½ tsp Dijon mustard

2 V2 schnitzels

Vegetable oil for deep frying

2 tbsp tonkatsu sauce

1 tbsp ketchup

1 cup finely shredded cabbage Mayo Sauce ⅓ cup soy milk, unsweetened

2 tsp cider vinegar

2 tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

1 cup vegetable oil Directions for vegan katsu sando: Katsu Sando Heat deep frying oil to 170°C in a deep fryer or frying pan. Once the oil reaches the desirable temperature, deep fry the V2 schnitzel for about 8-10 minutes. When it is cooked, remove from the oil onto a tray lined with kitchen paper and set aside. Combine tonkatsu sauce and tomato sauce. Set aside. Combine the vegan butter, mayo and mustard. Set aside. Place two slices of bread on a chopping board. Spread the butter, mayonnaise and mustard mixture thinly and evenly. Place 1/2 cup of shredded cabbage on the bread. Drizzle the tonkatsu sauce generously over one side of the V2 schnitzel. Place the V2 schnitzel, sauce side down onto the cabbage. Drizzle more tonkatsu sauce mixture generously over the other side of the chicken. Place a piece of bread on top of the V2 schnitzel to sandwich. Put a flat plate over the bread and place weight on for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, remove the plate and weight and cut it in half to serve. Mayo Sauce

In a blender, add all the ingredients except for the oil and blend until combined. Slowly drizzle in the oil with the motor running on medium speed. If you prefer a thinner mayo (i.e. for a dressing for salad), thin out with a little hot water with the blender running after the oil has been added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon Martinez (@shannon_martinez)

Even though you can make the vegan katsu sando with real chicken, the vegan version is just as delicious. And by using plant-based meat you’re doing your bit to help reduce the effects of climate change. You can make a delish sandwich and do your bit to save the planet at the same time — it’s a win-win situation.

If you’re on the hunt for more plant-based goodies, check out V2’s full range here.