Grab All Your Beach Essentials at 20% Off With OnSport’s Summer Sale

Folks, it’s that time of year when things are warming back up, and you’re eager to plan your next trip to the beach. If you’re an avid beachgoer, you’d know that there are a few essential beach items you should be taking to the beach besides the obvious swimmers, sunscreen and a towel. Enter: the OnSport sale.

If you spend the day in the sun, you should also consider packing practical things like a beach umbrella, a beach seat, and a cooler bag or esky. You should also pack some other fun stuff like floaties or lilos (if it’s a calm, no-waves type of beach), games like giant Jenga, and a snorkelling kit.

While all this might sound expensive, everything we’ve just mentioned is currently 20% off right now thanks to OnSport’s big sale via eBay. All you need to do to nab your sweet discount is enter the code: ‘DIGISPRT’ at the checkout.

Now, let’s load up your cart, shall we?

Sunnylife Beach Umbrella

The Sunnylife Sorbet Scoops Beach Umbrella brings the right kind of shade to your beach days. Its beautiful design features pastel pink, green and white panels for that old-school classic pop! The umbrella also comes with a carry bag for easy transport to and from the beach.

Where to shop: eBay ($119.99)

Rip Curl Searcher Mid Brim Hat Khaki

You can’t go to the beach without a hat, and this one was designed to be worn for days in the great outdoors. The Searchers Mid Brim Hat from Ripcurl is made from waxed canvas and comes with a removable cord and toggle. It also has a vintage Ripcurl logo embroidered on the front and comes in black.

Where to shop: eBay ($44.99)

Gray Nicolls Mini Bat Stumps & Ball Set White

What’s a day at the beach without a bit of beach cricket? This classic set from Gray Nicolls is also a mini set, so it’s easy to transport to and from the beach.

Where to shop: eBay ($22.49)

Sunnylife Large Picnic Cooler Basket Natural

Soaking up the sun with the perfect spread has never been easier! This delicious classic willow picnic basket is ideal for family picnics, beach days or entertaining with friends. The basket comes with four sets of stainless steel cutlery with wooden handles, four reusable cups, four reusable plates, a bottle opener and a wooden cutting board.

The plates and cups are made from PLA-based renewable plastic, so you can feel good about keeping single-use plastics out of the ocean! Oh, and did we mention that it also has an insulated zip-up pocket to keep your beverages cool?

Where to shop: eBay ($279.99)

Rip Curl Surf Sock Hooded Towel

Man, it’s about time that they made hooded towels for adults! The best part about the Surf Sock Hooded Towel is that it also doubles as a classic surfboard sock! Made from a jacquard cotton terry fabric, it’s perfect for drying you off and keeping your surfboard safe when stashed away.

Where to shop: eBay ($74.99)

Sunnylife Terry Travel Lounger Chair

No more creating headrests in the sand! Made from 100% combed cotton, the Terry Travel Lounger is highly absorbent and ultra-soft for optimum comfort while lounging on beach days. It allows for six adjustable settings from sitting upright to reclining and comes with a handy carry strap for easy transport. Not only is it great for a day at the beach, but the Travel Lounger is perfect for all different kinds of adventures.

Where to shop: eBay ($139.99)

VS Winnie Motion PP 44 Bodyboard

Time to boogie! If you love a little bodyboard at the beach, but yours looks a bit banged up, it might be time for a fresh one. The VS Winnie Motion PP 44 Bodyboard is currently on sale right now.

Where to shop: eBay ($244.99)

Sunnylife Mega Jumbling Tower Multi

If you’ve always wanted a mega Jenga set (honestly, who hasn’t?!), this is the perfect excuse! What better way to pass a few hours on a beach day?!

Where to shop: eBay ($149)

Aside from the sale on all this beach gear, you can also cop a bunch of sports accessories and equipment for 20% off right now too.