10 Stylish Lunch Bags That’ll Keep Your Leftovers Fresher For Longer

Even if you were too lazy to prepare something delicious the night before and your work lunch is a little boring, it doesn’t mean your lunch bag has to be as well.

Gone are the days of the brown paper bag or making do with a superhero-themed lunch box (no hate, though). There are heaps of adorable and practical insulated options for adults that won’t look out of place in the workplace. We’ve rounded up our favourite 10.

Just in case you miss the brown paper bag, Luckies have a very adorable insulated and magnetic sealing top version that will still keep your food fresh. It’s actually fabric but looks a lot like paper.

You can buy a Luckies of London Insulated Lunch Bag ($24.95) from Amazon here.

Is this the most stylish of lunch bags? Yes, probably. It literally looks like an influencer’s handbag. It’s also insulated and large enough to fit two lunch box-sized containers and two 330ml drinks all at once.

You can buy a LOKASS Insulated Lunch Bag Tote, $45.61) from Amazon here.

Who doesn’t love a flamingo to brighten up the day? The eco-friendly aluminium foil used for insulation will keep your food fresh, and it even comes with a matching cutlery bag. J’adore. There are heaps of other patterns, too, just in case you do hate flamingos.

You can buy an Insulated Tote Bag & Cutlery Bag ($12.99) from Amazon here.

Here’s another insulated option that comes in lots of patterns, but the stylish pastel green and sleek geometric pattern on this bad boi make it a winner. Plus, the outside is eco-friendly and is made from durable oxford cloth.

You can buy a Buringer Reusable Insulated Lunch Bag ($33) from Amazon here.

If you like keeping it simple, then avo go (sorry) at this neoprene one. It’s insulated and zips up for that fresh food assurance, but you can also fold it flat when you’re done, making it a good space saver.

You can buy an Insulated Neoprene Bag ($15.99) from Amazon here.

Trick your work colleagues into thinking you’re just carrying a stylish briefcase with this sleek lunch bag. It’s insulated, leakproof and opens wide at the top, so it’s easy to get all your food in and out.

You can buy a Lekesky Insulated Lunch Bag ($28.99) from Amazon here.

You can’t really go wrong with a classic Adidas logo bag. This insulated one comes in four different colours so you can suit your style. The handle also features a clip, so you can attach it to your other bags if you run out of hands.

You can buy an Adidas Foundation Insulated Lunch Bag ($30.36) from Amazon here.

Everything is coming up daisies for the owner of this sweet bag. Insulated and tear-resistant, this unique double-layer design means it’s easy to keep your food from being squashed — just put food and beverages on the bottom and cutlery and fruits on the top.

You can buy a Vogshow Insulated Lunch Bag ($27.99) from Amazon here.

The shoulder strap design makes it easy to carry no matter how laden down you are. It’s also a larger design so that you can fit your containers, bottles and even a few snacks. Besides being particularly well insulated, it’s also 100-percent leakproof.

You can buy an IrisCargo Lunch Bag ($27.99) from Amazon here.

If you’re not a fan of bells and whistles but love a good quality insulated lunch bag you can take to work, this one is for you. There are four different colours to choose from, so you can add a slight personal touch still.

You can buy a Reusable Insulated Lunch Bag, $20.99) from Amazon here.