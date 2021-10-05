Level Up Your Beach Day With One of These Beach Umbrellas

Whether you plan on spending a full day at the beach with friends or just want to unwind for a few hours with a good book, a beach umbrella is the ultimate summer companion (after SPF, of course!).

Of course, there are a few things to consider when purchasing beach umbrellas or cabanas: size, what it’s made from (UVF fabrics), the style (of course) and how tricky it is to set up and take down solo, no one wants to grapple with an unruly brollie on a windy 35-degree day… you also don’t want to spend half your day chasing after it because it wasn’t anchored down properly. We’ve all felt for that guy at the beach.

From quick pop-up shelters to boujee ’70s-style fringed umbrellas, we’ve found something for everyone. Scroll to shop our picks.

If you enjoy pops of colour and playful prints like this vintage design, you can’t go past these bad boys from the Australian beach accessory brand Business & Pleasure Co. Aside from being highly instagrammabe, they’re also layered with a UV coating for added protection. Win, win!

Buy the Business and Pleasure Co Premium Beach Umbrella ($299.99) here.

If you’re dreaming of a European holiday, just park this baby on the beach somewhere, and it almost feels like you’re there. This stylish and effective beach umbrella comes with UV coating and a tilt function, so you can shift the shade as the day goes on without worrying about getting sunburnt.

You can buy the Sunny Days Australia Luxury Wooden Boho Beach Umbrella ($150) here.

If you prefer a brolly you can spot from a mile away, this Flamingo beach umbrella from Bamboo Bungalow is for you. It’s made from UPF50+ protection fabric and comes with a little carry bag, so you don’t have to schlep it to the beach like a packhorse.

Buy the Bamboo Bungalow Miss Flamingo Umbrella ($259) here.

This popular AMMSUN beach umbrella was designed to be multipurpose. With its 1.8m wide canopy, it’s perfect for the beach or your backyard. It also offers a tilt feature meaning you can angle it to give you the best amount of shade, so you don’t have to cut your beach day short when it gets too hot. Plus, who doesn’t want a watermelon print beach umbrella?

Buy the AMMSUN 1.8m Portable Beach Umbrella UV Protection ($84.04) here.

Business & Pleasure Co’s ’70s-inspired cabana takes boujee to another level with its tasselled canvas and vibrant florals. It can also be set up solo and in minutes, thanks to a nifty internal pulley system. It also comes in six colour-ways if the vintage mustard and paisley isn’t really your vibe. While it is a touch on the expensive side, it’s a worthwhile investment if you’re spending every weekend at the beach.

Buy the Business and Pleasure Premium Beach Cabana ($399) here.

If you’re shopping for a beach umbrella on a budget, this Vue Boca Stripe Beach Umbrella is worth adding to your cart. This classic striped brolly is reminiscent of those most of us will remember laying under after mum cracked out the Banana Boat. The beach umbrella really is making a comeback, and we’re here for it.

Buy the Vue Boca Stripe Beach Umbrella (Was $79 Now $40) here.

This practical beach umbrella is perfect for day-long beach sessions. Not only can you set it up like a regular umbrella, but you can also extend out the side awnings to create even more shade when you’re lying underneath. It also comes in two colour-ways.

Buy the Portable Sun Shade Weather Shelter Umbrella ($86.90) here.