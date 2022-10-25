23 Easy Halloween Costumes That Genuinely Don’t Suck

So you’ve been invited to a mate’s Halloween party but have no time or energy to figure out what to wear. Don’t panic! You can absolutely create an inspired, no-frills costume from stuff lying around the house. Here is a list of non-sucky, easy Halloween costume ideas that can be whipped together for your party in under an hour.

And we’re bringing it to you nice and early this year so you’ll know well in advance just how little effort you can put into this holiday.

Love it or loathe it, Halloween has permanently plonked itself on the Aussie calendar and continues to gain mainstream popularity with every passing year.

You can resist all you like, but the fact of it is that dressing up is pretty damn fun and you can actually whip up a half-decent outfit with little to no effort or cost.

So to help you, here are some fun easy Halloween costume ideas to use for your event.

How can I dress up for Halloween without a proper ‘costume’?

Our top 5 easy Halloween costumes

Eddie Munson (Stranger Things)

Got an old baseball shirt? Or even a white t-shirt you’re happy to play with? Get creative and DIY a Hellfire Club tee, or you could buy one if you really want, too. Throw on a denim jacket and you’re our beloved Eddie.

If you want an even lower-effort Stranger Things Halloween outfit, you can always just pop on a loud ’80s shirt and be done with it? Or paint on a nosebleed and make some fake eggos – people will get the idea.

Squid Game

As we wrote about last year, Squid Game has been a major obsession for everyone of late, and we expect it to be another popular choice this year. The best part? The outfit is ridiculously easy to pull together.

Basically, all you’ll need to dress up as a contestant is a teal or green tracksuit, a white shirt, and those elusive white Vans.

Death (Sandman)

If you’re a brunette, you can pull off a pretty convincing Death (from Sandman) with naught but a black singlet, black lipstick, and ankh necklace made out of cardboard.

Can’t be bothered making an ankh? Buy some plastic fangs and say you’re Marceline from Adventure Time instead.

Wanda (WandaVision)

Got a red swimsuit? Or even just a fitted red dress (we can be flexible)? Grab some cardboard and make a red headpiece, pair it with a red cape – literally, any fabric will do – and you’ve become Wanda for the evening.

Regina George (Mean Girls)

Got a white tank top you’re not too fond of? Cut two holes into the chest and pop on a purple singlet underneath to instantly transform into the ultimate Mean Girl.

Failing that, you can always throw on a pink polo if you have one to become Cady Heron.

Other fun ideas

Audrey Hepburn (Breakfast At Tiffany’s)

Here’s an easy one for our upper crust readers: just use the tiara, pearl necklace, cocktail dress and fancy cigarette holder that are already in your possession. Instant easy Halloween costume.

Droog (A Clockwork Orange)

If you can get hold of a bowler hat, belt suspenders and a fake eyelash, you have everything you need for a serviceable droog costume. (For added credibility, perfect your Nadsat vernacular and use it to chat up some fetching devotchkas/moodges.)

Son of Man (René Magritte)

To add a touch of class to the throng of togas, dress up as a homage to René Magritte’s surrealist 1964 painting Son of Man. All you need is a dapper suit and an apple pinned to a bowler hat.

Professional athlete

If you play a sport that requires an outfit, simply whip it out on Halloween and you’re ready to roll. Take your bat/racquet/curling broom to complete the ensemble.

Wilson (Home Improvement)

Before he became Buzz Lightyear, Tim Allen was most famous for his sitcom Home Improvement. Most episodes ended with some home-spun wisdom from Wilson; a next-door neighbour who never revealed his face.

All you need to pull this outfit off is an old fishing hat, flannelette shirt and a “fence” made out of Paddle Pop sticks.

HTTP 404 error message

This one’s sure to get a chortle out of the geekier party guests — and all you need is a plain white shirt and felt-tip pen. Literally, write HTTP 404 error costume not found, and you’re sorted.

MIB/CIA (Men In Black)

Own a black suit and some shades? You have everything you need for a MIB/CIA costume.

‘Sexy’ cat

When in doubt, stick with a classic. This is basically the “little black dress” of easy Halloween costumes. To create this look, simply augment your clubbing gear with some drawn-on whiskers and fake cat ears.

The ‘iPod’ dress

Own a colourful tube top or strapless mini dress? Just add a few bits of cardboard and you have a kitschy wearable iPod!

For maximum effect, get your friends to follow suit in different colours. (As an added bonus, you won’t need to tell the DJ what your jam is — it’s already printed on your body.)

Sadako (Ringu)

The spectral schoolgirl from Ringu is a surprisingly easy costume to pull off. If you’re blessed with long black hair, all you need is a white dress and a clip to keep your hair pushed forward. If your locks don’t match, just grab a novelty wig from a discount shop on your way to the party.

Rosie the Riveter

You don’t need to work in a factory to create this feministic World War 2 icon: all you need is a red bandanna, denim shirt and Forties-style makeup.

No-Face (Spirited Away)

The mysterious creature from Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away makes for a pretty spiffy Halloween costume. You can scrounge this ensemble together with a black sheet and a mask made out of cardboard. (Just try not to trip over.)

Revenge Of The Nerds

Just stick a band-aid or wad of tape between the lenses of your glasses: instant nerd! To complete the easy Halloween costume, add a dorky tie or suspenders and hike your pants up around your belly.

Shite ghost

There is something endearingly crap about the traditional ghost costume. More importantly, all you need is a white sheet with some holes cut out. Not exactly inspired, but at least you’ll score a few sympathy beers.

Red Riding Hood

Basket? Check. Red cloak? Check. Now all you need to do is add Li’l Red Riding Hood to the party playlist and you’re sorted.

The Unknown Comic

The Unknown Comic (AKA Murray Langston) is a standup comedian best known for a string of rapid-fire performances on The Gong Show during the 1970s. You can replicate his signature look with a cheap suit and paper bag.

Scarecrow

90 per cent of this costume is the floppy straw hat. To finish it off, draw a few stitches on your face and tape a pair of narrow sticks to the inside sleeves of your shirt.

‘Zombify’ last year’s costume

Wearing the same Halloween costume two years in a row is an unforgivably lazy social faux pas. But turning it into a zombie? That’s genius. If you still have last year’s outfit lying around, simply add some rips, dirt and fake blood.

This story on easy Halloween costumes has been updated since its original publication.