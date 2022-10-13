This Incredible Goat Curry Will Be Your Next Favourite Dish

If you’re getting bored with your go-to recipes, always cycling through the same three or four meals over and over, maybe it’s time to try something a little different. Goat meat is a nutritious, lean source of animal protein, with a strong, gamey flavour. It’s a common dish in Middle Eastern, Asian and Caribbean cuisine, but less common in Western countries — despite Australia being the largest exporter of goat meat in the world.

Well, according to Meat and Livestock Australia, it’s ‘Goatober’, which means it’s time for you to give goat meat a go. They’ve teamed up with leading chef Minoli De Silva to give you this incredible Jaggery Goat Curry recipe. It’ll be on high rotation in your kitchen in no time!

How to make Jaggery Goat Curry with Roti

What you’ll need:

Curry

500g goat rib or shin, cut into equal chunks

350g of bone marrow

1 red onion (120g) chopped

20 curry leaves

6 large cloves garlic

50g ginger

4 tsp ghee

10 cloves, 5 cardamon seeds and 1 tsp cumin pounded

1 cinnamon quill

1 cup coconut water (fresh coconut is best, but a good pack will do)

400ml coconut milk

400ml coconut cream

30g jaggery (can substitute with palm sugar)

2 tsp salt

4 tbsp roasted curry powder

2 tbsp roasted chilli powder

1.5 tbsp turmeric powder

Roti

520g bread flour

20g sugar

Pinch salt

30g ghee

300ml water

Extra virgin olive oil

Container filled with oil

Directions for the curry:

In a deep pot, melt 2 teaspoons of ghee and get it hot. Brown the goat meat in batches, getting some good caramelisation until the fat is released into the ghee. Set meat aside. To the same pot, add 2 teaspoons of ghee and melt. When hot, add the onions and start to cook down. When the onions start to wilt, add the curry leaves, garlic and ginger, then the spices. Fry for a minute, then add the coconut water. Cook down. Add in the bone marrow and meat, then mix in the curry powder, chilli and turmeric powders. Combine well. Add in the coconut milk and allow to cook in the stock pot for 1 hour on a medium to low flame. Add in the coconut cream and cook for a further 1.5 hours or until the goat meat is tender. Make sure you stir it from time to time to ensure no sticking on the bottom of the pot. Once the curry has cooked through, remove from the heat and add in the jaggery – allow it to melt into the meat and gravy – stir to make sure the jaggery is fully incorporated. Serve with hot basmati rice and roti.

Directions for roti

In a stand mixer, add in all the ingredients and mix with a dough hook until all combined and coming off the sides. Roll into 120g balls and cover with the oil. Leave to rest while the curry cooks. When ready to cook, roll out the roti and fry in a tsp of ghee until cooked through and golden in colour.

If this has inspired you to try cooking more curries, given this one-pot Vietnamese chicken curry a go, and maybe some easy flatbread to go with it.