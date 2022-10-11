‘Goatober’ Is Here So You Should Try This Delicious Goat Pide

When it comes to different kinds of protien, goat usually isn’t very high on the list of meats to cook for the family dinner. Surprisingly, Australia is actually the largest exporter of goat meat in the world. So it’s well overdue for some of us to give goat meat a go with this pide recipe.

Meat and Livestock Australia are encouraging Aussies to try something different this ‘Goatober’, and thankfully you can hop right on the goat train with this delicious goat pide by Ibrahim Kasif, chef and owner at Stanbuli.

How to make Goat Pide

What you’ll need:

Pide Dough

500g flour

350g water

5g fresh yeast

6g salt

10g sugar

Pide Filling

500g boneless goat leg, diced

1 red bullhorn capsicum, diced into 1cm pieces

1 pale bullhorn capsicum, diced into 1cm pieces

3 tomatoes, blanched, peeled and diced into 1cm pieces

1/2 tbls Turkish fermented capsicum paste

1/2 tbls Turkish sun-dried tomato paste

1 tsp each of cumin, paprika and Turkish isot chilli

Slurp of olive oil and pomegranate molasses

Salt

Directions:

Pide Dough

Dissolve yeast and sugar in water with a spoonful of the flour. Mix the rest of the flour with the salt. Once the yeasty water is bubbly after 20 mins, add into flour and knead into a dough. Rest for 1 hour. Cut and portion. Rest again for another hour.

Filling

Add all filling ingredients to a bowl and massage the mix together well. To assemble, roll out dough into an oval shape, place mix on the dough and fold over edges. Brush with egg wash. Bake in a hot oven at 220 degrees Celsius for 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and brush with some melted butter. Garnish with sliced onion, parsley, sumac, chilli and lemon.

And there you have it! Goat Pide to celebrate 'Goatober'. Tell us, have you tried goat meat before? What's your favourite dish?