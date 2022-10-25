Here’s How Long It Takes to Watch All of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Game of Thrones may have ended (for better or worse) three years ago, but we’ve since returned to Westeros in House of the Dragon. While this new show is set hundreds of years before Game of Thrones, you may be in the mood for a rewatch while we wait for HOTD season 2.

We thought we’d make this easier for you by breaking down how long it takes to watch each and every Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon episode.

How long does it take to watch all of Game of Thrones?

If you’re unfamiliar with Game of Thrones (first of all, how?) all that you need to know is that it is a sprawling medieval fantasy epic filled with violence, politics and sometimes dragons.

The epic interweaving storylines of warring houses and fantasy creatures kept the entire world on the edge of their seats until it ended in 2019.

I’m not a maths person, but I’ve given these runtime calculations a couple of goes in the past. I’m now ready to tackle the epic that is Game of Thrones.

Using the episode runtimes as listed on IMDB, here’s how long it takes to watch each individual season.

Game of Thrones season runtimes:

Season 1: 567 minutes = 9 hours and 27 minutes

567 minutes = 9 hours and 27 minutes Season 2: 549 minutes = 9 hours and 9 minutes

549 minutes = 9 hours and 9 minutes Season 3: 558 minutes = 9 hours and 18 minutes

558 minutes = 9 hours and 18 minutes Season 4 : 545 minutes = 9 hours and 5 minutes

: 545 minutes = 9 hours and 5 minutes Season 5: 563 minutes = 9 hours and 23 minutes

563 minutes = 9 hours and 23 minutes Season 6: 562 minutes = 9 hours and 22 minutes

562 minutes = 9 hours and 22 minutes Season 7: 440 minutes = 7 hours and 20 minutes

440 minutes = 7 hours and 20 minutes Season 8: 430 minutes = 7 hours and 10 minutes

Some interesting tidbits we’ve gained from all that is that season one of Game of Thrones is actually the longest at just under 9 and a half hours. The shortest is Season 8 at 7 hours and 10 minutes which, after that rushed ending, we’re all still questioning.

So how much time does that all add up to?

By my calculations, it takes 70 hours and 14 minutes to complete every Game of Thrones episode from start to finish. That’s just shy of three whole days. Not a binge-watch to be taken lightly.

How long does it take to watch all of House of the Dragon?

Now that House of the Dragon has finished its first season, we can calculate how long of a commitment it is.

House of the Dragon season 1 episode runtimes:

Episode 1 – 65 minutes

– 65 minutes Episode 2 – 53 minutes

– 53 minutes Episode 3 – 60 minutes

– 60 minutes Episode 4 – 62 minutes

– 62 minutes Episode 5 – 59 minutes

– 59 minutes Episode 6 – 67 minutes

– 67 minutes Episode 7 – 58 minutes

– 58 minutes Episode 8 – 67 minutes

– 67 minutes Episode 9 – 57 minutes

– 57 minutes Episode 10 – 59 minutes

The entirety of House of the Dragon’s first season totals 607 minutes, which is just over 10 hours. Add that to Game of Thrones’ totals and you’re in for an 80-hour binge. And now your watch begins.

Remember that House of the Dragon is set before Game of Thrones, so if you want to watch it chronologically you’ll want to start there.

If you’re ready to embark on this journey, you’ll find all eight seasons of GoT and season one of HOTD streaming on Binge in Australia.

Once you’re done with that, why not move on to another iconic long-running franchise and see how long it takes to watch all of Star Wars.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.