Game of Thrones Shows: All the Spin-Offs and Sequels in the Works

It feels like just yesterday that HBO’s Game of Thrones TV series disappeared from our weekly chatter, but it was actually five years ago. Despite that, the passion for Game of Thrones has not died down and that is largely due to the huge number of spin-off series in development based on George R.R. Martin’s world. Let’s break down what other Game of Thrones shows are coming our way and when you might see them.

All the Game of Thrones TV shows coming our way

House of the Dragon – Season 2

Image: HBO/Binge Game of thrones shows.

All eyes were on House of the Dragon in 2022 to see if a prequel series could recapture the same fervour as the mainline show. Turns out it could, and the next season is one of the most anticipated series of the year.

House of the Dragon follows the dragon-riding Targaryen dynasty hundreds of years before the coming of Daenerys, focusing on the feud between Rhaenyra Targaryen, who would be the first woman to take the Iron Throne, and her once best friend (and stepmother??) Alicent Hightower, who schemes to take it from her.

Season 2 will see war kick off in earnest between the Greens and the Blacks as they fight for the throne with all the dragons they have.

House of the Dragon Season 2 releases in June 2024.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

Image: Amazon

Over the years, George R.R. Martin has distracted himself from finishing his main A Song of Ice and Fire saga by writing a number of side stories in the same world, including Three Tales of Dunk & Egg.

The story follows the adventures of the naive courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk), his young squire, Aegon V Targaryen (Egg), 90 years before the Game of Thrones timeline (but after House of the Dragon). A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight will seemingly be a chronicle of the adventures of the two unlikely friends as they roam Westeros.

Nine Voyages

Image: HBO/Binge

Once known as The Sea Snake, Nine Voyages is a GoT spin-off that recently received an update. The series intends to follow the adventures of Corlys Velaryon, the naval legend known as the Sea Snake, who was played by Steve Toussaint in House of the Dragon. While this once planned to be a big budget live action telling, George R.R. Martin provided an update on his blog saying that the series is now moving to animation instead due to budget constraints. The author cited Blue Eye Samurai as an inspiration, which means we could be in for one hell of a ride.

Jon Snow TV show

Image: HBO

The first potential sequel series to Game of Thrones would follow a much-loved character, that being Kit Harington’s Jon Snow, who was last seen wandering beyond the wall with his wildling friends.

The series is still in early development and hasn’t seen many updates since it first circulated in June 2022, but word is that Harington is fully on board; in fact, the whole thing was his idea. Plot details are non-existent but presumably we’ll find out what Jon Snow got up to after the ending of the main series, which perhaps leaves room for some cameos from old friends and family members.

As you can see, Game of Thrones fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming months and years. And note that this isn’t even all of them. HBO has backed dozens of different Westeros-related series ideas over the years, but some have been shelved, while others are in such early development there’s little to say about them. But watch this space, because the reign of Game of Thrones is far from over.

Lead Image Credit: HBO/Binge