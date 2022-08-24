Where Does House of the Dragon Sit in George R.R. Martin’s Book Series?

Our Game of Thrones obsession lives on thanks to House of the Dragon‘s long-awaited prequel on HBO. Since this new TV series centres on the Targaryen family, we all know that we’re going to see plenty of fire, bloodshed, politics, a dash of incest and of course, some dragons.

That’s right friends, your GoT viewing parties are back. After airing on 22 August in Australia, the show is now available to stream weekly on Foxtel and Binge. So far, reviews have been somewhat mixed but here at Gizmodo Australia we’re feeling pretty good about the rest of the season after watching the first episode.

Those of you who aren’t familiar with the books behind the epic fantasy TV series might be wondering how House of the Dragon fits into George R.R. Martin’s Westerosi dream. Well, we’re glad you asked.

So, which books did House of the Dragon’s story come from?

House of the Dragon is based on the prequel to George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series, Fire and Blood. First released back in 2018, Fire and Blood was written in between the publication of A Dance With Dragons and Winds of Winter.

Fire and Blood is a recount of the Targaryen dynasty, from the arrival of Aegon the Conqueror to the reign of King Aegon III. Set centuries before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, you’ll learn all about her family’s complex and bloody history as they all tussle for the Iron Throne.

The book is divided into six volumes, each chronicling the reign of a different Targaryen successor. From what we’ve seen so far, HBO’s House of the Dragon covers the fourth part, “Heirs of the Dragon” and will likely delve into its fifth part, “The Dying of the Dragons”, should further seasons be confirmed. So far, it’s a pretty faithful adaptation of the book.

The volume that the series follows centres on the rule of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), who chooses to name his daughter, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), as his successor over his brother, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith). You can find a recap for the first episode of the show here, and expect more twists and turns to come.

There are a few differences between the characters in the book and in the show. For instance King Viserys was aged up in House of the Dragon while Alicent was aged down. Probably to create more drama.

If you want to discover more differences between the TV show and the book, you’ll have to read Fire and Blood for yourself.

Where to buy the books that inspired House of the Dragon

You can buy a copy of the books behind House of the Dragon from any of the retailers below:

Keep in mind that stock is selling out fast online, especially if you want a paperback or hard copy.

How to read the Game of Thrones books in order

In case you didn’t know, George R.R. Martin’s books aren’t referred to as the Game of Thrones series. In fact, they’re actually known as the A Song of Ice and Fire series. The HBO show takes its name from the first book in the series, A Game of Thrones.

Just like the TV series, the books follow a multiperspectivity structure, which means that we often jump from the POV of one character to another in a chapter-by-chapter fashion. This is why we would often switch between the perspective of characters like Jon, Tyrion and Daenerys in the show, since it’s following the way the story unfolds in the books. Of course, this can make reading rather difficult, especially if you’re not particularly engaged in one character’s story arc.

Here’s how you should read books that inspired the Game of Thrones series in order:

A Game of Thrones (1996) A Clash of Kings (1998) A Storm of Swords (2000) A Feast for Crows (2005) A Dance with Dragons (2011)

If you don’t want any spoilers, we recommend skipping the new few paragraphs, but if you want some context behind what each book is about, read on.

A Game of Thrones follows Lord Eddard “Ned” Stark’s appointment as Hand of the King, a dangerous position that’ll put him by his best friend, Robert Baratheon’s side. Leaving behind his wife and children, he moves to the South with his two daughters and attempts to navigate court politics and intrigue. Meanwhile, his bastard son Jon Snow joins the Night’s Watch, a brotherhood of thieves, rapists and murderers. There, he protects the Seven Kingdoms from the otherworldly threats that lie on the other side of the Wall. Meanwhile, Daenerys Targaryen, the teenaged daughter of the deposed Mad King, has grown to maturity and is married off to a barbarian warlord. Together with her older brother, Viserys, Daenerys hopes to raise an army to take back the kingdom that is rightfully theirs.

In the second book, A Clash of Kings, a new king sits on The Iron Throne. However, two newcomers throw their hats in the ring for the crown: Stannis Baratheon, brother of the former king and Robb Stark, heir of the North. Meanwhile, Winterfell is betrayed by its young ward, Theon Greyjoy who captures the fortress, forcing the youngest Stark brothers to flee for their lives. In the East, Daenerys goes in search of new allies, carting her three new baby dragons with her.

In A Storm of Swords, tensions increase as three leaders still grapple for the Iron Throne. Over at the Wall, undead wights wage war on the Watch while Jon infiltrates the Wildling clans in the north. But things become complicated when Jon falls in love with a Wildling woman. Daenerys, Mother of Dragons, heads to Slaver’s Bay to cultivate her new army.

Following their victory in the War of Five Kings, the Lannisters are sitting pretty at the beginning of A Feast For Crows. A young king sits on the Iron Throne under the watchful eye of his mother Cersei. In the fall out, other characters have seen their fortunes turn: Jon has become Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, Tyrion has fled the Capital after murdering his father and Sansa Stark has escaped the city under the protection of Petyr Baelish and her aunt.

Told simultaneously with A Feast For Crows, A Dance With Dragons continues with Jon navigating his enemies both outside and inside of the Wall. Tyrion Lannister reveals he is onboard a ship to Pentos, where his fate remains unknown. Daenerys, relishing in her victory over Meereen, decides to stick around and hone her leadership skills. But unfortunately, her power and influence have reached the ears of Westeros, and many emissaries sail to manipulate the young queen.

There are expected to be a total of seven books in the series but old mate George hasn’t gotten around to finishing them yet. The upcoming books are meant to be titled Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring respectively.

If you were paying close enough attention to the publish dates, you’ll notice that the last book Martin wrote for us was published 11 years ago. Given that the TV show wrapped up in 2019, the final season of Game of Thrones isn’t actually canon if we’re following the books. This also means that its ending could be wildly different to the one we got, but we won’t know until Martin sits down to finish it.

And given that A Dance of Dragons was published at 400,000 words, the genius world-building and public scrutiny that’ll come from finishing the last two books, we don’t really blame him for slamming the brakes on this series. Martin has also been working on a bunch of other projects, including the world behind hit video game Elden Ring.

Whether you choose to read the A Song of Ice and Fire series before Fire and Blood is completely up to you. Since Fire and Blood was written as a prequel, you won’t run into any spoilers on the following books or Game of Thrones show. However, we highly encourage you tackle the A Song of Ice and Fire books first, since you’ll develop a better appreciation for the Targaryens, and George R. R. Martin’s easter eggs, when you go back and read Fire and Blood.

Where to buy the Game of Thrones books to read in order

