The Ultimate Marvel Binge: How Long Does It Take To Watch Every Movie and Show?

Ever since Disney+ entered the playing field, we’ve been spoiled for choice with Marvel content. The arrival of the streaming service also offers many a chance to go through an entire MCU rewatch, with nearly all the films and series conveniently in one place. If you’re considering taking on one of these rewatches yourself you may be wondering how long it will take.

We’re here to get the maths out of the way for you. Let’s figure out just how long it takes to watch every Marvel movie and series.

What is the runtime of every movie and series?

Let’s start by breaking down the time needed for every Marvel movie and show that is part of the MCU. I’ve placed the titles in release order rather than chronologically and gathered their runtimes as per IMDb.

Iron Man – 126 minutes

The Incredible Hulk – 112 minutes

Iron Man 2 – 124 minutes

Thor – 115 minutes

Captain America: The First Avenger – 124 minutes

The Avengers – 143 minutes

Iron Man 3 – 130 minutes

Thor: The Dark World – 112 minutes

Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 136 minutes

Guardians of the Galaxy – 121 minutes

Avengers: Age of Ultron – 141 minutes

Ant-Man – 117 minutes

Captain America: Civil War – 147 minutes

Doctor Strange – 115 minutes

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 136 minutes

Spider-Man: Homecoming – 133 minutes

Thor: Ragnarok – 130 minutes

Black Panther – 134 minutes

Avengers: Infinity War – 149 minutes

Ant-Man and the Wasp – 118 minutes

Captain Marvel – 123 minutes

Avengers: Endgame – 181 minutes

Spider-Man: Far From Home – 129 minutes

WandaVision – (9 episodes) 357 minutes

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – (6 episodes) 324 minutes

Loki – (6 episodes) 297 minutes

Black Widow – 134 minutes

What If…? – (9 episodes) 315 minutes

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 132 minutes

Eternals – 157 minutes

Hawkeye – (6 episodes) – 294 minutes

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 148 minutes

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 126 minutes

Moon Knight – (6 episodes) – 287 minutes

Here are some interesting statistics out of all that, if you’re interested:

Longest Marvel movie: Avengers Endgame

Avengers Endgame Shortest Marvel movie: Tied between Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk

Tied between Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk Longest Marvel series: WandaVision (9 episodes)

WandaVision (9 episodes) Shortest Marvel series: Moon Knight (6 episodes)

How long does it take to binge-watch all of the MCU?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe currently stands at 34 different titles, with many more on the way. Be prepared, this is not a binge-watch to take lightly.

By my calculations, the total of all the above runtimes adds up to be: 5,567 minutes.

That’s about 93 hours of Marvel movies and TV series to watch. If you watch them back to back with no breaks it would take over 3 and a half days.

That’s a whole lot of Marvel.

Dozens more projects will soon be added to this list including Thor: Love and Thunder, Ms Marvel and She-Hulk in 2022. So make sure you’re up to date before those come out!

If you need help finding where to stream all these MCU projects we’ve got a guide that will help you. As for which movie is the best? That’s a different debate.