5 2000s Hairstyles to Relive the Lizzie McGuire Glory Days

If you’ve been anywhere on TikTok recently, this probably won’t come as any surprise to you, but the Y2k aesthetic is back on the scene and with a vengeance. Much like the ’90s resurgence that made a steady reappearance in the last decade, people have now started to replicate those epic spiky space buns, zig-zag parts and other 2000s hairstyles again.

Of course, this is then paired with low-waisted bootleg jeans, Juicy Couture velour and those iconic mini handbags. If you need a visual image, it’s basically Lizzie McGuire and young Paris Hilton’s entire aesthetic. And now we’ve got the likes of Bella Hadid and the Kardashians rocking it casually in the streets.

So, to celebrate this absolute cultural reset. I thought it would be the perfect time to teach you how to give your hair an extra lil’ early noughties oomph. Pair these 2000s hairstyles with that matching Juicy Couture tracksuit you’ve got tucked away for best results.

How to recreate the best 2000s hairstyles

How to do space buns

Use a thin parting comb from this epic 12-piece brush set to part your hair down the centre, and work in a little John Freida Frizz-Ease Daily Nourishment Conditioner to prepare your locks for styling. Separate a small portion of hair from the front (which will form the front fringe) and tie it off for later. Put a very generous blob of this Eco Styler Moroccan Argan Oil Styling Gel on your hands and work from front to back to slick your hair away from your face and keep any flyaways at bay. Use your parting comb to comb your hair back into two sleek pigtails. If you’ve got super curly hair, you can even add gel to your brush to provide optimal stick. Then spin each pigtail around into a bun and tie it off, leaving the ends facing upwards for a spiky looking effect. Add some more gel to the ends of the spikes peeking out from the bun, so it’ll stay all day. Now, take out the front bits you left aside previously, and give them a quick once over with a hair straightener to frame your face. Do a quick spritz all over with some of the L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray (AKA my favourite finisher that won’t leave your hair all crunchy), and you’re ready to live out your early noughties dreams.

How to style a zig-zag part

Start with unwashed dirty hair (the dirtier, the better because it often has the best volume). If you’ve just washed it, though, give it some oomph with a bit of this Toni & Guy Volume Dry Shampoo. Use a parting comb to make a zig-zag part through the centre of your hair. Now, douse your locks in this Eco Styler Moroccan Argan Oil Styling Gel, taking care to make sure your baby hairs at the front have received some TLC, too. Go back in with your parting comb and slick your hair back into a bun. Make sure you only pull halfway through to give the back of your hair that spiky 2000s hairstyle look. Gel the spikes if needed for extra hold. You can even pull some front bits out at this point, as shown and straighten them in place. Finish with a spritz of hairspray, and you’re done! If you’re prone to flyaways, even after using gel (read: me), then bringing along a Slick Stick is not a bad idea for touch-ups.

The early 2000s hairstyle using lil’ elastic hair ties

Start with wet locks for this one, and massage some of this John Frieda Frizz-Ease Dream Curls Styling Foam through your locks to enhance its natural texture. Now, brush your hair out with a parting comb and part your hair down the centre or side. If you’re prone to frizz, this is the point you can work some Ouai Matte Pomade into the front of your hair. This will give it that slick look without making it look super oily or crunchy. After that’s done, use the parting brush to carve out a small section of hair and tie it off with a very small hair tie. Repeat this process until you don’t have any sections remaining. This little pack of clear ties will work a treat. After that, go in with a curl diffuser (if your hairdryer didn’t come with one, you could get this universal diffuser attachment that’ll fit almost any hairdryer) to give some fantastic texture and volume to your hair. If your locks dry really curly naturally, you can also just let it air dry. Hello, early 2000s hairstyle! Pop in some extra dry shampoo at the back for volume and some hairspray for those pesky flyaways.

How to style butterfly clips, but make them adult

You can complete the previous 2000s hairstyle and simply add in a couple of butterfly clips over the hair ties for a Y2K vibe. Alternatively, you can attach butterfly clips on small plaits or just put them in on their own to instantly bring back some old Lizzie McGuire charm.

The early 2000s half up, half down hairstyle

Start with parting your hair directly down the centre, then take the back sections and tie them into pigtails. Once you’ve done that, go in and twist both of them into lil’ buns. For an extra touch, add a couple of butterfly clips to the base of the bun. You can match these to your outfit if you feel so inclined. Using a bobby pin (or a few depending on how thick your hair is), now take the front sections and pin them back behind your ear.

