Fancy A Swarovski Charm Bracelet? Get Yours With ALDI’s Next-Level Advent Calendars

Christmas is definitely in the air. The weather’s getting warmer, stores are already setting up their Christmas displays… and ALDI‘s next-level advent calendars are back!

From Wednesday, October 19, ALDI’s unbelievable advent calendars will be back in stock. There’ll be a total of seven children and adult-themed advent calendars in store, meaning there’s something for absolutely everyone. And with prices starting at just $14.99, there’s something for every budget, too.

Without ruining the surprise, it’s fair to say ALDI’s 2022 advent calendar range is out of this world. Headlining the range this year is the incredibly boujee Swarovski Hidden Secrets Charm Bracelet Advent Calendar. For only $19.99, you can literally start your day with a brand new Swarovski charm. The calendar includes a total of 12 charms.

For skincare enthusiasts, there’s the Lacura Skin Science 12 Days of Caviar Illumination, filled with 12 beautiful gifts from the ALDI fan-favourite skincare range. If you’re looking for some new scents to spice up your home, the Scents of the Season Candle setis the one for you.

Anyone looking to expand their hot beverage options can indulge in the Pukka Tea or L’Or Coffee Capsule Calendars which include 12 different teas of coffee capsules for just $14.99.

“The countdown to Christmas has officially begun,” ALDI Shopping Expert, Kylie Warnke, said. “What better way to get into the Christmas spirit than opening your advent calendar and finding out what gift you will be surprised with that day.

“From Swarovski crystal charms and unique coffee blends to story book collections and elf on the shelf surprises, there really is a calendar for everyone in this year’s range.”

ALDI is not along in getting into the Christmas spirit early — there’s a whole range of advent calendars, from gin, to LEGO, to sex toys, that are available now.