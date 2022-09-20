8 Neat Gifts That’ll Impress Any Whiskey Fan for Under $100

If you know someone who loves whiskey, nothing can really beat picking up a bottle of their favourite dram or something new that they’ve been meaning to try out. But if the amount of bottles on their shelf is starting to stack up, it might be time to mix things up. Enjoying a good whiskey doesn’t end at the bottle, it starts there.

We’ve put together a few accessories that’ll help enhance any whiskey lover’s drinking experience, no matter their expertise. From hip flasks to mixology guidebooks and cocktail-making sets, these options are bound to put a smile on the face of any whiskey novice or expert.

The best whiskey gifts for glassware

Stozle Glencairn Whisky Glass

If you’re someone who savours the smells and tastes of your whiskey, you can’t go past a Glencairn glass. This nosing tumbler is designed to help accentuate the whiskey’s aromas.

Where to buy: eBay ($13) | Kogan ($15)

Luigi Bormioli Bach Tumblers (6pcs)

A good whiskey needs a good glass to drink it from. This six-piece set of whiskey tumblers is a great way to serve up a nice cocktail. Their smart, Italian design will bring a touch of class to any drink.

Where to buy: Catch ($71.37) | eBay ($44)

Bormioli Rocco Capitol Decanter (700ml)

It’s time to clear out those half-empty bottles and really class up the joint. With its stylish Italian design, Bormioli Rocco’s Capitol decanter will bring a degree of sophistication to any bar shelf.

Where to buy: Catch ($33.96) | eBay ($33.96) | Kogan ($33.96)

The best whiskey gifts for accessories

Stanley Hip Flask

A hip flask for the person who loves adventuring as much as they love a good drink. Even if you’re not one for hiking, this sturdy flask can take a beating, so you’ll definitely get some use out of it in the years to come. This stainless-steel hip flask can hold up to 236ml and is both rust-proof and leak-proof – so you can make sure not a drop is wasted.

Where to buy: Catch ($59.95) | eBay ($59.95) | Kogan ($59.95)

Cocktail Shaker Set

For the drinker who loves a good cocktail, this set has everything they’ll need to make an Old Fashioned, a Manhattan and more. This set includes Boston Shakers (540ml and 850ml), a strainer, an ice muddler, a 30cm spoon, a dual-head jigger (10/20ml and 15/30ml) and four pourers. It even comes with a wooden stand for storage. What more could you ask for?

Where to buy: Catch ($69) | eBay ($54.40)

Teroforma Whiskey Stones (3pcs)

If you hate watered-down drinks, whiskey stones are the perfect alternative to ice cubes. They’re simple to use (just store them in the fridge), easy to clean and they’ll chill your drink without adding to its flavour. This set includes three soapstones, which are soft enough that they won’t scratch your glass and aren’t absorbent so they won’t alter the taste of your dram. As far as whiskey accessories go, you can’t pass these up.

Where to buy: eBay ($27)

The best whiskey gifts for guidebooks

Whiskey Master Class

It’s time to take a crash course in everything whiskey. Lew Bryson’s Whiskey Master Class is a meticulously researched book that delves into the history and differences across whiskey varieties, discussing the range of flavours, distillation methods and ways of tasting on offer. It’ll teach you almost everything there is to know about bourbon, scotch, rye, Japanese whisky, and more.

Where to buy: Amazon Australia ($25.73) | Angus & Robertson ($26.75) | Booktopia ($26.25)

Dead Rabbit: Mixology and Mayhem

If you’re interested in learning how to make your own cocktails, or if you’re looking for a unique recipe book to broaden your knowledge, Dead Rabbit: Mixology and Mayhem is what you need. It’s half cocktail book, half graphic novel.

Created by the masterminds behind The Dead Rabbit, one of the most renowned bars in New York City, and has won countless cocktails awards. This book includes over 100 of the bar’s award-winning cocktail recipes (each accompanied by a comic), so you can try them out for yourself.

Where to buy: Angus & Robertson ($48.50) | Booktopia ($47.75)