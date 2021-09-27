7 Delicious Whisky Options Under 100 Bucks

One hundred dollars can go a surprisingly long way when it comes to whisky. (Or is it “whiskey”? It largely depends on where it was distilled.) Whatever spelling you go for, a bottle of the good stuff is always a solid gift idea — and one that booze enthusiasts will really appreciate.

So, if you’re wondering what you can find for less than a hundo, the answer is a hell of a lot. To help you navigate the sea of options, however, I’ve put together a list of standouts.

These five whiskies all taste amazing — and they start at just $69.

Suntory Toki Blended Japanese Whisky ($73, 700mL)

Suntory blends whiskies from Hakushu, Yamazaki, and Chita distilleries to create this blend, which they describe as “exquisite balance, harmony, and oneness”. It’s unique blend mixes up the traditional flavour mix between malt and grain.

Oh and in case you were wondering, Toki means ‘time’ in Japanese.

Buy it here.

Ailsa Bay Single Malt Whisky ($100, 700mL)

Distilled in Girvan, Scotland, Ailsa Bay is the only whisky in the world to have both phenol and sweet elements to its “smokiness”. In fact, they invented a new “sweetness” index for whisky to be judged by.

Buy it here.

The Chita Japanese Whisky ($90, 700mL)

Chita whiskies are aged in a variety of casks before being combined in the Single Grain Whisky. The result is a smooth, versatile, and complex drink with a little hint of sweetness.

Buy it here.

Starward Two-Fold Double Grain Australian Whisky ($73, 700mL)

Starward Two-Fold brings two iconic Australian grains together, wheat and malted barley, and matures it in red wine barrels for an approachable, well-rounded whisky.

Buy it here.

Highland Park 12-Year-Old Scotch Whisky ($90, 700mL)

This style of whisky is generally considered more approachable. Highland Park mixes a nose of heather and wood smoke with a palate that ranges from sweet maltiness to smokey peat and savoury spices.

Buy it here.

Glenmorangie 10YO Malt Scotch Whisky ($70, 700mL)

This classic, creamy and fruity malt whisky hasn’t won awards for nothing. Expect a citrus and stone fruit dominated nose with a sweet toffee and vanilla palate.

Buy it here.

The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey ($70, 700mL)

This triple-distilled whiskey is left in oloroso sherry butts (like sherry casks) to soak in some flavour. It’s got a nose of baked apple and sultana, rolled marzipan, sesame seeds, and roasted spices.

Buy it here.