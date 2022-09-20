PSA: U.S. Burger Chain Wendy’s Is Coming to Australia

News has recently emerged that American burger chain Wendy’s is en route to Australia. This will make it just one of many U.S. fast food chains to land Down Under in recent years, and yet I’m still here waiting for In-N-Out.

The burger chain is reportedly looking for master franchisees and has hired consultancy firm DC Strategy to find potential candidates.

Wendy’s has 7,000 outlets around the world, making it one of the biggest quick-service burger restaurants around.

It comes from humble beginnings, with the first restaurant opening in 1969:

American founder Dave Thomas opened the first Wendy’s restaurant in 1969 with an unwavering commitment to serve fresh, high-quality food at a fair price in a comfortable atmosphere. He focused on quality from the very beginning, with ‘Quality as Our Recipe’ as a core value from day one.

Apparently, the new franchisee will determine the new locations and number of outlets that will open in Australia, so it’s still really early days.

Should you be excited about Wendy’s?

Australia has seen Taco Bell, Wahlburgers, Carl’s Jr. and Five Guys open up in recent years, so do we really need another American chain muscling in? (Yes, but only if it’s In-N-Out).

Wendy’s is well-known for a few reasons, only one of which is the iconic “Sir, this is a Wendy’s” meme.

Its famous burger is Dave’s single cheeseburger which features a beef patty shaped like a square, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and the like.

The menu also features iconic items such as French Toast sticks, nuggets, fries and chilli con carne. You might also be familiar with Wendy’s thick shakes otherwise known as Frostys. It’s a drink, it’s a dessert, it’s delicious.

Does all of this warrant our excitement? Look, it’s no In-N-Out, but I can dream.

If you are excited enough about the potential of Wendy’s coming to Australia that you have a few spare million to throw around, apply within.

We’ll keep you posted on if or when Wendy’s expansion continues in Australia.