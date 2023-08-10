PSA: Wendy’s Is Coming to Australia in 2025

Last year, news emerged that American burger chain Wendy’s was en route to Australia. The latest update on this front is that the brand has made a deal to roll out 200 burger restaurants across Australia by 2034.

As per 9 News, Wendy’s has signed an agreement with Flynn Restaurant Group which will aid the brand in expanding to Australian shores. Don’t get too excited yet though because it seems this expansion will occur post 2025, with 200 stores aiming to be in operation by 2034.

This will make it just one of many U.S. fast food chains to land Down Under in recent years, and yet I’m still here waiting for In-N-Out.

Wendy’s has 7,000 outlets around the world, making it one of the biggest quick-service burger restaurants around.

It comes from humble beginnings, with the first restaurant opening in 1969:

American founder Dave Thomas opened the first Wendy’s restaurant in 1969 with an unwavering commitment to serve fresh, high-quality food at a fair price in a comfortable atmosphere. He focused on quality from the very beginning, with ‘Quality as Our Recipe’ as a core value from day one.

The expansion will likely make things confusing as we also have Wendy’s ice cream chain in operation throughout the country. Which Wendy’s will reign supreme? We’ll have to wait and see.

Should you be excited about Wendy’s?

Australia has seen Taco Bell, Wahlburgers, Carl’s Jr. and Five Guys open up in recent years, so do we really need another American chain muscling in? (Yes, but only if it’s In-N-Out).

Wendy’s is well-known for a few reasons, only one of which is the iconic “Sir, this is a Wendy’s” meme.

Its famous burger is Dave’s single cheeseburger which features a beef patty shaped like a square, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and the like.

The menu also features iconic items such as French Toast sticks, nuggets, fries and chilli con carne. You might also be familiar with Wendy’s thick shakes otherwise known as Frostys. It’s a drink, it’s a dessert, it’s delicious.

Does all of this warrant our excitement? Look, it’s no In-N-Out, but I can dream.

We’ll keep you posted on Wendy’s expansion in Australia and when you can expect the first restaurants to open.

This article has been updated with additional information.