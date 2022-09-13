Real Life Reviews: Under Armour Somehow Makes a Super Comfy Running Shoe Even Cushier

If you cast your minds back a year, you probably won’t remember that I wrote up a review on Under Armour’s HOVR Machina 2 sneakers. I obviously do, however, and I’m back once again with another simple write-up on my experience with Under Armour sneaks. This time, the UA HOVR Machina 3 runners.

In my last review, I shared that I had never really paid too much attention to the sneakers I wore while training, but that a choice to start running a little more regularly showed me just how wrong I was to overlook this detail (read: my knees started to hurt). A year on I have worn my HOVR Machina 2’s almost religiously, so I was incredibly keen to see how the model 3 would measure up.

Real Life Review: Under Armour HOVR Machina 3

First up, what are the deets you need to know?

Type of shoe: Neutral – For runners who need a balance of flexibility & cushioning

UA HOVR technology provides ‘zero gravity feel’ to maintain energy return that helps eliminate impact

Compression mesh Energy Web contains & moulds UA HOVR™ foam to give back the energy you put in

Engineered warp spacer mesh is extremely lightweight & breathable for ultimate speed

Solid rubber outsole covers high impact zones for greater durability with less weight

Carbon rubber pods under the heel deliver greater traction & durability at high-impact strike zones

Offset: 8mm

Weight (Men’s size 9): 10.6 oz/ approx 300 grams | Weight (Women’s size 7): 9.3 oz/ approx 260 grams

Under Armour describes the Machina 3 sneakers as a blend between a distance shoe and a running flat.

“Fast-feeling speed and innovative comfort blur the lines between race day performance and everyday high-mileage training,” UA said on its release.

Now, I’ve been running in the UA HOVR Machina 3 shoes for a good few months, so I’ve gotten to know them pretty well. Here’s what I thought.

What’s good?

When I say I have used these shoes, I mean it. Not only did I take them on a trip to Berlin that involved hours (I’m talking entire days) of walking, but I ran my first City2Surf in them. Add that to my regular gym sessions, and you get a pretty solid amount of wear in a few months.

My first compliment is a superficial one, but it’s relevant nonetheless. I really like the look of the UA HOVR Machina 3 sneakers. I went with the White / Breaker Blue colour combination and while it has a splash of bright pink across the sole, the white and breaker blue is simple enough that I can pair these shoes with anything. They also feel a little ’90s to me, which I love.

I’ve received a heap of compliments for these sneakers so it’s well worth mentioning that they look good.

Moving on to feel, the Machina 3 sneakers are incredibly comfortable to wear for long periods of time – which is clearly the intention of the UA team. They feel lightweight and the promise of a ‘softer landing’ due to a redesigned midsole really came through for me. Even though they’re technically a little heavier than the HOVR Machina 2 design, I find the 3 model more comfortable and less chunky.

When it came to actually running in the sneakers, my foot felt supported and that soft landing really helped cushion the impact when running on roads for the duration of the City2Surf – which is notable because I usually avoid running outdoors because of knee discomfort. For the full 14km run, these sneakers were a supportive companion.

There’s also a springy cushioning to these shoes (similar to the HOVR Machina 2) that kind of makes me want to take off and run.

What’s not so good?

Same as last year, I’m not too sold on the need for a ‘smart’ shoe.

While I can see the appeal for people who are serious, committed runners, using Bluetooth to track your run in specific shoes is a step further than someone at my level needs.

It’s not really a criticism, because I’m sure there are some who may find the feature incredibly helpful, but it’s just an observation from my end that this added function doesn’t really get put to good use.

Under Armour HOVR Machina 3: The verdict

While Under Armour may not have the reputation of a brand like Asics, for someone like me – a casual runner who is simply looking for a stylish shoe that keeps me comfortable – the HOVR Machina 3 is a pretty perfect option. At $220, the sneakers are not exactly cheap, but they’re also not top of the range and they deliver in all the areas that I need them to.

