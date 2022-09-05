The Best Advent Calendars Already on Offer for 2022

Listen, I am as surprised as the next person that we are out here talking about advent calendars in damn September. But if previous years have taught us anything, it’s that a good-quality take on this seasonal gift will sell out and it will sell out early.

Apparently, there were certain advent calendars in 2021 that sold out in October. Before folks have even finished taking off their Halloween makeup.

So, if you want to nab one of the best advent calendars around this year, you better move quickly. To help you do that, here’s a list of options that have already begun being rolled out (the Grinch is cringing, we know).

The best advent calendars you can find in 2022… already

This baby is a 24-day calendar with 24 gifts designed for couples’ play – although they can be used in whatever setting you like, really. With a cute celestial theme, this gift set comes (lol) with a range of vibrators, anal toys, bondage treats and sensory toys.

Valued at $680, the set is a pretty serious deal for anyone looking for a pleasurable holiday season.

If 24 sex toys is a bit much for you, there is a 12-day advent calendar designed for vulva owners which is stocked with clitoral vibes, nipple suckers, and more.

This set is valued at $400+.

No, we’re not done with the sex toy calendars just yet. Lovehoney’s Blowmotion 12 Days of Play advent calendar is designed for penis owners and includes all kinds of gems from cock rings to vibrating toys.

This one is valued at $360.

Rounding out the spicy advent calendar collection is this lingerie option, also from Lovehoney. From underwear to an eye mask and scented candle, this set is one that’s got quite the collection of sexy gifts.

Size options range from 8 to 28 and the items are valued at $180.

Tea fans at the ready. T2 has this gorgeous little advent calendar option available to shop now for $40. With 24 different sachets to try, it’s a neat way to sample different brews as you close out the year.

Technically, these are still from the 2021 range from Liquor Loot but you can still get your hands on them for the moment. Per the website, this set includes “24 x 30ml gin tasters, and accompanying tasting notes from our spirits specialists will help to guide the way and educate your palate”.

This range isn’t for sale just yet, but it will be available from October 1 – mark your calendars.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars and Harry Potter-themed LEGO advent calendars are available to shop this year, each with mini builds and characters to get excited over.

NET-A-PORTER has announced its 25 Days of Beauty advent calendar is returning for 2022, so watch this space. Tata Harper’s Regenerating Cleanser and Charlotte Tilbury’s Look of Love Kissing Lipstick in Nude Romance are a couple of the products set to appear in the calendar this year, so prepare for some epic beauty goodies.

This article has been updated since its original publication.