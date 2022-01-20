Level Up Your Life

This TikTok Hack Will Have You Dicing Vegetables Into Perfect Cubes

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 2 hours ago: January 20, 2022 at 11:53 am -
Filed to:cooking hack
dicingfoodfood hackstiktokvegetables
This TikTok Hack Will Have You Dicing Vegetables Into Perfect Cubes
Getty Images

Eating vegetables is great, but preparing them? Not so much. Thankfully we have TikTok, which is full of excellent cooking hacks, including this one that makes cutting vegetables evenly a breeze.

How to cut vegetables evenly

It may seem a simple concept to cut a vegetable into even pieces but in practice? Not so easy.

Vegetables, and fruits for that matter, come in all shapes and sizes that make getting an even slice or dice harder than you might assume.

This TikTok hack, in particular, focuses on those round or cylindrical veggies, like cucumbers and carrots. You know how they just like to roll right out of your hands while you’re chopping away? No more of that.

TikTok creator @stoveandgarden has the solution. Check it out in the video below.

@stoveandgarden

Hope this helps! #howto #cooking #cookinghacks

♬ original sound – Stove Garden

The secret is to cut all the sides off your vegetable so it resembles a box and lies flat on your chopping board. With a flat surface, it becomes way easier to dice your vegetable and get those perfect, even cubes.

It’s the perfect technique any time you’re cutting lots of vegetables for soups, salads, stir-fries or vegetable bakes.

I know what you’re thinking, what if my vegetable is spherical, and thus even harder to dice? Well, luckily, the same concept applies and here’s how it works in practice.

@stoveandgarden

Let’s get better at #cooking in 2022! #howto #cookinghacks #chef

♬ original sound – Stove Garden

It really all does just start with chopping one side of your vegetable so that it can lie flat without moving or rolling away from you. Then you can slice it any way you like it.

These techniques also rely on a sharp knife, so make sure you’ve got a good one on hand that you have sharpened properly.

Once you’re done with that check out our other chopping hacks such as this one for cutting broccoli (it doesn’t need to leave shreds everywhere) and for mincing ginger in literal seconds.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer and producer at Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.