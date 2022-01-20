This TikTok Hack Will Have You Dicing Vegetables Into Perfect Cubes

Eating vegetables is great, but preparing them? Not so much. Thankfully we have TikTok, which is full of excellent cooking hacks, including this one that makes cutting vegetables evenly a breeze.

How to cut vegetables evenly

It may seem a simple concept to cut a vegetable into even pieces but in practice? Not so easy.

Vegetables, and fruits for that matter, come in all shapes and sizes that make getting an even slice or dice harder than you might assume.

This TikTok hack, in particular, focuses on those round or cylindrical veggies, like cucumbers and carrots. You know how they just like to roll right out of your hands while you’re chopping away? No more of that.

TikTok creator @stoveandgarden has the solution. Check it out in the video below.

The secret is to cut all the sides off your vegetable so it resembles a box and lies flat on your chopping board. With a flat surface, it becomes way easier to dice your vegetable and get those perfect, even cubes.

It’s the perfect technique any time you’re cutting lots of vegetables for soups, salads, stir-fries or vegetable bakes.

I know what you’re thinking, what if my vegetable is spherical, and thus even harder to dice? Well, luckily, the same concept applies and here’s how it works in practice.

It really all does just start with chopping one side of your vegetable so that it can lie flat without moving or rolling away from you. Then you can slice it any way you like it.

These techniques also rely on a sharp knife, so make sure you’ve got a good one on hand that you have sharpened properly.

Once you’re done with that check out our other chopping hacks such as this one for cutting broccoli (it doesn’t need to leave shreds everywhere) and for mincing ginger in literal seconds.