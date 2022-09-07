How to Stop Yoghurt Splatters Once and for All

During my years as a public school teacher in Brooklyn, I would rely on yogurt to hold me over between classes. Yoghurt cups are portable, simple, and easy to consume when you barely have time for yourself. There’s just one little problem: yoghurt burps.

Opening the foil lid almost always results in a yoghurt projectile, and when you’re not prepared, it can end up ruining your chill threads. This can spell disaster for a middle school teacher (the students will have comments), but equally, if you’re in a professional situation without a change of clothes. Luckily, there’s a quick and easy way to stop this fashion nemesis once and for all: Poke a small hole in the top.

Yoghurt is packed with an air pocket at the top of the container when the foil lid is sealed on. Additionally, yogurt is touted for containing live and active cultures, so a little gas might cause some pressure to build in that innocent snack of yours. Your mind is on that presentation in 10 minutes while you pop a quick Dannon — but now that tiny bit of pressure has now given you yet another thing to take care of before the meeting (and you still haven’t eaten).

Instead of denouncing yoghurt, or opening the container away from yourself and allowing it to spray over something else (which you’ll still have to clean, if you’re not a jerk), poke a small hole in the top of the foil first. Use the tip of your spoon, a fork, a pen, your thumbnail — anything really. It takes less force than you’d use on a bubble tea lid or to poke a straw through a juice box. This will allow the pressure to release in a controlled manner without any splatter. Open the foil with the tab as usual, satiate your hunger, and continue along your day.