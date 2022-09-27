PSA: Daylight Saving Starts in Australia This Weekend

Can you believe it’s almost that time of year again? Yes – daylight saving 2022 is fast approaching, which means at 2:00 am on Sunday October 2, 2022, clocks must be put forward by one hour in all Australian states, except for Western Australia, Northern Territory and Queensland.

While most smartphones will automatically adjust the time, it’s important to remember to manually change the time on your watches and clocks on Sunday, October 2 from 2:00 am to 3:00 am.

A guide to daylight saving time in 2022

If you’ve ever found yourself a little confused over this whole process, or maybe you’ve forgotten what changes occur at which time of year (hey, it happens), don’t stress. We’ve pulled together a neat little guide for you on what happens when daylight saving time rolls around.

Take a peek below for everything you can expect in the coming months – plus a little history on the whole event.

Are we losing or gaining an hour?

The states that are impacted by daylight saving will experience sunrise and sunset about one hour later on October 2 than they did the day before. That means there will be more light in the evening – which is arguably one of the best perks of an Aussie summer.

Unfortunately, this does means we all miss out on an hour of sleep. But hey, at least it’s the weekend? Just sleep in an hour if you like. Plus, Monday October 3rd is a public holiday in most states so you’ll have two days to adjust before going back to work!

If you’re ever confused about which way to turn the clocks, just remember Spring forward and Fall back (or Autumn for us, but that doesn’t sound as nice).

Which states are impacted by daylight saving?

As mentioned, daylight saving is observed in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, the Australian Capital Territory and Norfolk Island.

Queensland, Northern Territory, Western Australia, Christmas Island and the Cocos (Keeling) Islands don’t take part in daylight saving and therefore times in those states will not change come October.

What is the reason for daylight saving and why do we do it?

Daylight saving originated in the former Canadian city of Port Arthur in 1908, when a businessman suggested the council move the clocks forward so children could experience an extra hour of sun. In Australia, daylight saving began in 1967 in Tasmania and was prompted by drought.

It was observed nationwide between 1917-18 and 1942-44, but in the early ‘70s, the idea was rejected by WA, the NT and QLD. According to SMH, daylight saving for northern Queenslanders – and those living in naturally hot states like WA and the NT – means an extra hour of sun during the already scorching summer months.

More than 70 other countries participate in daylight saving, including the US, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Antarctica. In Australia, it always begins at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday in October and ends at 2 a.m. (3 a.m. daylight saving time) on the first Sunday in April.

When will daylight saving 2022 end?

Daylight saving will end at 3:00 am on Sunday, April 2, 2022, when clocks will be turned back one hour to 2:00 am. Sunrise and sunset will occur one hour earlier on April 2 than the day before, which means more light in the morning – and an extra hour of sleep.

This is the time of year where the sun sets earlier and the days feel shorter. Winter solstice time, if you will. If you’d like to read more about that event, you can check out our explainer here.

Until then, however, you’ll get to enjoy warmer, sunnier days for the next few months. Win!

This article has been updated to reflect the details of daylight saving time 2022.