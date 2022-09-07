Apple Introduces ‘The Most Advanced AirPods Ever’ With the 2022 Pros

Apple’s September event has officially hit, and with it came the announcement of a long list of new tech. Not only are we getting the new Apple iPhone 14 (four models of it) and a new range of Apple Watches, but the 2022 AirPods Pro (2nd generation) have also been announced.

If you’re keen to learn all there is to know about the latest iteration of Apple’s audio offering, here is a quick guide.

Apple AirPods Pro 2022 (2nd generation)

Per Apple’s announcement, the second generation of AirPod Pro is the “most advanced AirPods ever”. Boasting Apple’s new H2 chip, these babies have seen a fair amount of upgrades, with changes to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode sitting at the top of that list. There’s also a longer battery life (always nice to hear), a new charging case and new ear tip sizing.

What’s new in the design

One of the leading updates Apple is singing about with the 2022 AirPods Pro model is that with the introduction of the H2 chip, the AirPods are able to cancel out twice as much notice as previous generations as well as offer an improved acoustic experience.

The new design is said to have a richer bass sound, and answering calls for better fit options from earlier AirPods generations, Apple has announced that it would be introducing a new extra small ear tip for folks who want a more snug fit.

Apple has also shared that the new AirPods Pro will better turn out loud environmental noise with Adaptive Transparency while allowing listeners to remain aware of their surroundings.

In the sustainability space, Apple has announced the new AirPods Pro have been designed using 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in magnets, and 100 per cent recycles gold in the plating of circuit boards. Recycled tin and aluminium have also been used in the current design.

With regard to the charging case, it is now personalisable with Memojis, Animoji and other stickers – if that’s your vibe. It also now includes a lanyard loop and has a built-in speaker so it can make louder sounds if you’re trying to locate it using the Find My app. For sporty types, it’s worth noting the case is also sweat and water-resistant.

Spatial Audio gets an update with the 2022 AirPods Pro

Spatial Audio has been a feature that elevates the listening experience when using AirPods, allowing people to immerse themselves in the experience hitting their ears. The latest in this space is that users can now create a personal profile with Personalised Spatial Audio, allowing them to design an experience to suit them.

Per Apple’s announcement, “Users perceive sound individually, based on the size and shape of their head and ears. Using the TrueDepth camera on iPhone, users can create a personal profile for Spatial Audio that delivers a listening experience precisely tuned just for them.”

Function and battery life

In terms of setup, Apple has announced that the pairing of new iOS settings and faster pairing with other Apple devices should make accessing AirPod features easier.

Additionally, you can now control media playback and volume more easily. “A light swipe up or down on the stem enables quick volume adjustments. Press the stem to change the music, answer phone calls and more, or say ‘Hey Siri’ to make requests hands-free. The improved, built-in skin-detect sensor more accurately turns on or off playback, and delivers better battery life”.

Apple has also shared that the 2022 AirPod Pros will have 1.5 hours of additional listening time (up to six hours). In total, the claim is that after using the case for four additional charges, you should be able to get 30 hours of listening time now – six hours more than the previous generation.

You can also now charge AirPods Pro with an Apple Watch charger (which is a very useful change), as well as a MagSafe charger, Qi-certified charging mat or the Lightning cable.

When can I get the new AirPods Pro, and how much do they cost?

The 2022 AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are available to order as of September 9, and they will be available in stores from September 23. They are priced at $399.