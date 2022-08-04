Bake Off Australia Is Returning in 2023, but With One Major Change

Calling all fans of perfect pies and loud jewellery. Your home of wholesome cooking content, The Great Australian Bake Off is returning to television screens in 2023, but with one key difference, the judges are getting a change-up.

It’s been announced that The Great Australian Bake Off series will return to FOXTEL in 2023, but long-standing judges Maggie Beer and Matt Moran will be stepping away from the kitchen for the show’s sixth season.

Beer, who has become something of an icon for her fabulous and colourful style choices on the show, has shared she is leaving The Great Australian Bake Off ahead of its 2023 season to focus on her foundation and business. In a statement, she shared that:

“I have had a wonderful five seasons because of the friendship that felt like family working with Matt, Claire, Mel and our crew, and I will always be part of the Bake Off family. I have however made the decision that it is time to take a break. It has been such a privilege to help mentor the fine baking talent we have in this country, and I look forward to seeing what sweet treats are in store for this upcoming season.”

Moran similarly shared he will be moving on to focus on other commitments.

“It’s been an incredible five seasons on The Great Australian Bake Off, working alongside my dear friend Maggie and Mel, and Claire, who made me laugh every day. Thank you to all the crew and contestants over the years, you’ve become such good friends of mine. I am now excited to focus on my own restaurants and some new projects. I wish the new cast and bakers all the best.”

Following this announcement, FOXTEL and the BBC have shared the cast lineup will be totally refreshed for season 6 of the show. New hosts (currently, the series is hosted by Mel Buttle and Claire Hooper) and judges will be announced in the coming weeks.

When will Australian Bake Off 2023 drop?

Per a statement from FOXTEL, The Great Australian Bake Off season 6 will begin filming in Sydney in the next month and is set to air on FOXTEL in 2023. We don’t yet have an official release date, however.

Where can I watch older seasons?

The past 5 seasons of The Great Australian Bake Off are available to watch on demand via FOXTEL’s Lifestyle channel. If you’re a purist who prefers to watch the OG Great British Bake Off, you can find that on Binge.