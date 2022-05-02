An Ode to the Glorious Fashion of Bake Off

I am the first to admit that I like loud fashion. No beige for me, I’ll take all the colours of the rainbow all at once, thank you very much. But my number one style icon may come as a surprise: Bake Off.

Yes, the glorious cooking show The Great British Bake Off and the Aussie spin-off magically turn my couch into the front row of Fashion Week. And I’m not alone here — Bake Off Australia’s Instagram account took to sharing the style notes for every episode so followers could easily find the brands and dress like Maggie Beer, if they so wished.

And why would you not?! Maggie is a vision in all her colourful, floaty numbers, topped off with spectacular accessories — which actually inspired a series of biscuits by this year’s winner Ella Rossanis!

Similarly, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith regularly dons giant necklaces that look like lollies, and always, always matching glasses. To be fair, she had some big shoes to fill — OG judge Mary Berry was not shy about colour and once wore a fluorescent blazer on the show, reminiscent of the Queen waving from the Buckingham Palace balcony on her 90th birthday.

Current co-host, comedian and absolute style icon Noel Fielding is in a field of his own. Aside from tromping around in platform shoes with aplomb, he did a spectacular collaboration with Aussie fashion label WAH-WAH. Of course the Bowie sweater he co-designed for charity sold out as soon as he wore it on the show, but if you’re lucky you can get in on pre-orders when there’s a fresh run.

A special mention to my absolute favourite British Bake Off star, Nadiya Hussain. I am obsessed with Nadia’s bright and bubbly style, as seen in her stand-alone Netflix and BBC shows.

But when I recently caught the reruns of the 2015 Bake Off series in which she was crowned the winner, I was shocked to see that her style back then was the complete opposite — very toned down with lots of blacks and browns. I want to believe it was Bake Off that sparked Nadia’s style revolution. Also, can she please take me shopping with her sometime?