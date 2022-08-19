13 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts That’ll Catapult You to Golden Child Status

Father’s Day is a time when you can firmly cement yourself as the favourite child. All you have to do is celebrate him, thank him for everything, and of course, get him the perfect Father’s Day gift. How hard can it really be?!

Well, if you’re like us, and tend to leave it all to the very last minute, it can be a little harder than it should be, but we’re here to help. Whether your dad is tech-savvy, loves sport, is a bit of a DIY dad or suits up daily, we’ve found a bunch of last-minute gift ideas that’ll not only arrive in time for September 4 but will earn you major brownie points on the golden child front, too.

Ahead, let us unpack the best last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas.

Organise your dad’s bathroom sink with this epic silicone tile that allows him to store a bunch of his grooming tools at his fingertips. Think toothbrushes, razors, toothpaste and more. It’s dispatched from Aus, too, which means it’ll be a quick delivery turnaround, so you’ll be sweet for the big day.

Where to buy: eBay via The Shaver Shop’s official store ($26.95 or $25.60 when you join eBay Plus)

Combine both of dad’s interests in the one gift with this epic ship-shaped whiskey decanter. Shipped from Australia, the site also guarantees your precious goods will arrive before Father’s day if you order now.

Where to buy: eBay ($136)

If Dad fancies himself a bit of a DIY-er, this Bosch Drill and Screwdriver is quite possibly the perfect gift idea. Equipped to handle any task, this affordable set comes with 22 drill bits, three spade bits, 34 screwdriver bits, a countersink and a magnetic bit holder.

Where to buy: Amazon ($63.44), eBay ($75)

The RENPHO Deep Tissue Muscle Massage gun is a handheld massage tool that dad will absolutely love. It applies pulses of concentrated pressure deep into your muscle tissue. It helps relieve joint soreness, muscle tension, and chronic pains and can be used for daily relaxation.

Where to buy: eBay ($141.06), Amazon ($159.95)

If your dad loves nothing more than a cold beer at the end of the day, might we suggest grabbing him the Craft Beer Coopery’s gift box is the perfect gift? It comes with nine different types of craft beer, a copy of the limited edition Australia’s Craftiest Beer 2021 book (a guide to 50 of the best), a couple of coasters and a delicious beer snack (beef jerky or nuts).

Where to buy: Craft Beer Coopery ($77.95)

If Dad still hasn’t upgraded to AirPods yet, Father’s Day is the time — and you may as well go all out and get him the Pros while they’re on sale! The Apple AirPod Pros are noise cancelling, sweat and water-resistant and offer a completely customisable fit.

Where to buy: eBay ($308.50, usually $399), Amazon ($309, usually $399)

If dad loves nothing more than a good morning brew, this Bialetti is a damn good gift idea. It’s both easy to use and makes delicious coffee. It’s really straightforward. Just fill the base of the coffee maker with water, pour your ground coffee into the filter and gently heat it on your stovetop.

Where to buy: eBay ($45.01 with code ‘AFPAYDAY’), Amazon ($55)

Dad big on the old workout regime? The Apple Watch is the perfect gift. It lets you answer calls and reply to text messages from your wrist, measure your blood oxygen levels, check your heart rhythm, track your daily activity, and measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, and swimming.

Where to buy: Amazon ($618, usually $649)

Give dad a set of three luxury patterned, personalised handkerchiefs this Father’s Day. The three hankies come packed in a quality hinged tin box with a hand-folded kraft-card and orange sleeve, together with handkerchief folding guidelines on the underside of the sleeve.

Where to buy: Hard to Find ($81)

This whisky glass is perfect for dad’s gift on Father’s Day. It’s bougie, classic and just the right amount of personality that he’ll surely love it. Made from high-quality European glass, it can be engraved with dad’s initials. You could even pair it with a nice bottle of whiskey. It’s sent over from New South Wales, so shipping will only take between 2-7 days for a quick, smart turnaround.

Where to buy: Hard to Find ($44.99)

Ugg’s Fluff You slippers are perfect for the dad who loves to mosey about both the house and the yard. Offering effortless style, the slippers a made from exposed fluff and a wool blend for a supremely soft sheepskin insole. The carefree slip-on silhouette makes them easy to slide on and go.

Where to buy: Ugg Australia ($48, usually $160)

If paps is still carrying around his worn-out leather wallet from a decade ago, it might be time to spot him an upgrade. The BOSS Signature Leather Wallet has a cool pebbled design and metallic logo on the front.

Where to buy: The Iconic ($279)

Get Dad’s skin up to scratch with the Groomed Man Co. Fresh Face Kit. It comes with a Face Magnet Scrub, Face Fuel Cleanser and Smooth Operator Face Moisturiser. Each product has been formulated to provide effective cleansing, exfoliation, and moisturising while addressing men’s skin issues and challenges. The perfect Father’s Day gift to get your old man into the skincare game.

Where to buy: The Iconic ($140)