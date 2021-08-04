6 Father’s Day Gifts That Give Undies and Socks The Boot

Father’s Day (5 September) is the ultimate 24-hour marathon of showing our dads as much love and affection as we can. If this year you’re keen to give dad a Father’s Day present that screams ‘this is why I am your favourite child’ have we got some great gift idea’s for you.

We’ve got gifts they’ll absolutely love like whiskey, smart home devices and tools. And a whole bunch of exciting options that won’t dry up your bank account all at once, and will keep you in his good graces for a long, long time in the form of the subscription services that you never knew he needed.

Let’s get to it.

Plenty of dads love a glass of whisky now and then (and probably even more if they’re in lockdown). So why not give him a drop he’ll appreciate? This Glenfiddich is one of the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whiskies. This signature single malt has been through 12 years of maturation in oloroso sherry and bourbon oak casks, so you know it’s lip-smacking good. It offers a distinctive fresh and fruity nose, a smooth finish and pairs perfectly braised lamb shanks or seared beef. Extra points if you serve it up with a Father’s day dinner. Yum!

Stock dad up on the good stuff here.

Get dad the ultimate smart home device for Father’s Day. The Echo Dot allows him to call on Alexa for almost his every need, play music, answer questions, find recipes for the BBQ, read the news, check the weather, set alarms and more. He’ll absolutely love the smart home upgrade.

If you sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription, you can pick up an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for only $10. This offer is exclusive to new members and is available until 11:59pm AEST, September 9. If you stay subscribed, a Prime membership is $6.99/month.

Upgrade dads smart home here.

If dad likes a bit of a chuckle, a bit of history and a lot of AFL, chances are he’ll get a kick (sorry) out of this new coffee table book, Footy Banners this Father’s Day. It dives into the history of the humble footy banner — you know, the bit of paper the players run through as they take to the field before a game? — and looks at the stories behind some of the more famous banners in history, including Collingwood’s extremely spicy hidden message banner of 2018.

Grab dad a copy of this ripper read here.

If your dad’s the kind of man who just loves fixing things around the house, this particular Bosch set has 49 screwdriver bits and 30 drill bits, which are all designed for wood, masonry, and general drill work, making it a pretty solid gift choice for the DIY dad this Father’s Day.

Get your hands on the Bosch 91-piece titanium drill bit and screwdriver set here.

Ahh, yes, footy final season is almost upon us, if only there was a convenient way for him to watch all kinds of sports. Oh wait, that’s exactly what Kayo is for. Stream AFL, NRL, NBA, MMA – all the abbreviations you can think of. Subscriptions start from $25 a month so you can choose how long you cop it for, but odds are dad will be so hooked he’ll take over the payments when you cry poor. Not a fan of sports? You could also splash out on a Disney+, Shudder or Binge subscription that might be more up his alley.

You can nab him a Kayo Subscription here.

Treat your dad’s obsession with music this Father’s Day and get him a unique vinyl experience. A gift box from Vinyl Moon will send him that month’s deluxe discovery vinyl, a booklet of lyrics, art and information on the bands and member perks and discounts.

You can try him out on a monthly membership that’ll set you back $30; a three-month subscription for $29 per box, or an annual membership for $27 per box. Shipping to Australia will cost between $7 to $12 per month. If you’re ready to splurge a little extra this year, this one will be a real charmer of a gift.

Surprise your dad’s music buds here.