How To Choose Your First Spanking Paddle

A little spanking is great. It builds anticipation, provides a scintillating sensation and can amp up role play. If you’re already experimenting with palm spanks (if you haven’t, you should do that first.), it might be time to graduate to a little paddle, riding crop or beginner’s flogger.

Paddles, crops and floggers are a fantastic way to dip your toe into the world of BDSM. It creates a power dynamic where one person has (consented) control over the pleasure and sensations of the other, which is often a fetish and turn-on for some people. And while a good spanking can be done with the palm of the hand, a paddle or flogger can take it to a whole other level.

Beyond preventing the dominant partner from getting a sore palm (we’ve all been there), a paddle or flogger can also add some versatility to your spanking play and create new sensations for the receiver. Nowadays, a lot of paddles are dual-textured — think leather, spikes, holes and even feathers — to deliver a variety of sensations.

But which paddle should you choose? We’ve rounded up a bunch of paddles, crops and floggers for beginners.

The Best Spanking Paddles, Crops and Floggers for Sex or Foreplay

For couples who are brand new to paddle play and want to enjoy the fun of a paddle without upping the pain level, the Bondage Boutique Faux Leather Spanking Paddle ($36.95) is perfect. It’s broad for widespread impact, lightweight and easy to manoeuvre and has a handy wrist loop for foolproof swings. Great for couples where both of you are paddle-play newbies.

For couples who enjoy spanking but would like to add some new sensations to play, why not try the Lovehoney Satin and Leather Spanking Paddle ($32.95)? It’s dual-sided for versatile play, moving from soothing strokes to sharp spanks in a snap. Plus, it also has a wrist loop for extra secure spanking. Ideal for couples where the receiver is a little more experience than the giver.

And finally, for couples who want to add luxury to their power play, or those who like a sharp, weighty impact, you can’t go wrong with the Pipedream Fetish Fantasy Gold Pleasure Paddle ($27.99). This paddle has a broad spanking surface for widespread tingles and a weighty finish that delivers ear-bending thuddy spanks.

Now, if you’re looking to spice it up a little, you can always opt for a flogger like the Bondage Boutique Black Rose Beginner’s Flogger ($26.95). It features 44 slender 10-inch leather fronds that spread out during play to offer maximum contact and pleasure.

If a leather flogger doesn’t tickle you the way you want it to, you can always try the Pipedream 21″ Feather Crop ($16.99). It’s a double-ended crop, meaning you can tickle with the feather end or spank with the leather-ended crop.

Keen to learn more about exploring your sexual fantasies? You can check out our guide right here.