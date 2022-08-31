Australia’s COVID-19 Isolation Rules Are Changing, Here’s What You Need to Know

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on August 31 after a national cabinet meeting that a number of COVID-19 rules would be changing for Australians, and soon. Namely, in the space of isolation periods for folks with positive COVID-19 results and mask-wearing.

Here’s everything you need to know about what was announced.

Australia’s latest updates on COVID-19 isolation and masks

As of Friday, September 9, 2022, the COVID-19 isolation period for asymptomatic individuals will be reduced from 7 days to 5 days. This will exclude people working in high-risk settings, the Prime Minister shared.

“Clearly, if you have symptoms, we want people to stay home,” he said during a press conference on the changes.

“What we want to do is make sure that government responds to changed circumstances,” Albanese added. He shared that as “COVID is going to be around for a considerable period of time,” restriction recommendations will continue to be reviewed over time.

“We will continue to assess these issues and what restrictions are appropriate at any point in time,” he said.

When asked about paid pandemic leave, Albanese shared that meetings will be had in “a couple of weeks”, but no changes have been made at present. In short, watch this space to hear more on that.

In addition to the news on changing COVID-19 isolation rules, it’s been reported that the national cabinet has agreed to remove mask-wearing rules on domestic flights as of September 9.

If you’d like to watch the Prime Minister speaking on COVID-19 isolation rules and the most recent updates, you can find the ABC’s footage of the conference here.

We’ll be sure to keep this updated with any news regarding further changes in this space.