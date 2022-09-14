Australia’s COVID-19 Rules Have Changed, Here’s What You Need to Know

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on August 31 after a national cabinet meeting that a number of COVID-19 rules would be changing for Australians, and soon. Namely, in the space of isolation periods for folks with positive COVID-19 results and mask-wearing.

Since then, we’ve also had an update on pandemic leave and the rules around that.

Here’s everything you need to know about what was announced.

Australia’s latest updates on COVID-19 isolation and masks

As of Friday, September 9, 2022, the COVID-19 isolation period for asymptomatic individuals has been reduced from 7 days to 5 days. This excludes people working in high-risk settings, the Prime Minister shared.

“Clearly, if you have symptoms, we want people to stay home,” he said during a press conference on the changes.

“What we want to do is make sure that government responds to changed circumstances,” Albanese added. He shared that as “COVID is going to be around for a considerable period of time,” restriction recommendations will continue to be reviewed over time.

“We will continue to assess these issues and what restrictions are appropriate at any point in time,” he said.

In addition to the news on changing COVID-19 isolation rules, the national cabinet agreed to remove mask-wearing rules on domestic flights as of September 9.

If you’d like to watch the Prime Minister speaking on COVID-19 isolation rules and the most recent updates, you can find the ABC’s footage of the conference here.

Pandemic Leave updates

When Albanese made his initial statements about isolation and mask-wearing rules, he noted that pandemic leave would be revisited shortly. On September 14, we received news on that front.

The update is that as long as mandatory isolation periods are in place, COVID-19 pandemic leave will be kept in place.

As the ABC has shared, the Prime Minister shared the following:

“While the government requires mandated isolation, the government has a responsibility to provide support,” Albanese said. “We remain obviously of the view if people are sick, whether from COVID or from other health issues, they should not be at work.”

Per the Services Australia website, as of September 9, you are eligible for pandemic leave payments if you are required to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 or if you are a close contact and you work in a high-risk workplace, lost at least 8 hours work, or a full day’s pay in your 7-day isolation period.

You must also fit the below:

you’re at least 17 years old and live in Australia

you’re an Australian resident or hold a visa that gives you the right to work in Australia

you’re living in Australia during your isolation, quarantine or caring period

you’re living in Australia at the time of your claim

you have no sick leave entitlements, including pandemic sick leave, personal leave or leave to care for another person

you have liquid assets of less than $10,000 on the first day of the period you’re claiming for

When it comes to how much you can get, here is what Services Australia says:

If you work in a high risk workplace and you’re unable to work during your 7 day isolation period, we’ll pay you: $450 if you lost at least 8 hours or a full day’s pay, but less than 20 hours

$750 if you lost 20 hours or more of work. If you don’t work in a high risk workplace and you’re unable to work during your 5 day isolation period, we’ll pay you: $450 if you lost at least 8 hours or a full day’s work, and less than 20 hours

$540 if you lost 20 hours or more of work.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.