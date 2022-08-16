Level Up Your Life

8 Gifts to Rev up Your Car-Obsessed Dad This Father’s Day

Tiffany Forbes

Published 1 hour ago: August 16, 2022 at 10:04 am
Filed to:cars
father's day 2022father's day gifts
8 Gifts to Rev up Your Car-Obsessed Dad This Father’s Day
Image: iStock
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page.

It is officially Dad’s Day in less than a month, folks (cue screams and panic). You know what that means? It’s time to put your thinking caps on when it comes to conjuring up the best Father’s Day gift ideas possible (because who wouldn’t want to earn some extra brownie points with their old man?!).

While we have a bunch of yarns filled with different Father’s Day gifts that already exist, we wanted to break our guides down into specialised categories depending on what type of person your Dad is to help you find the most iconic gift. Today’s theme: gifting for car lovers!

If you play your cards right, you might even be able to save a few of these for his birthday hint-hint.

Happy shopping!

The best Father’s Day Australia gift ideas for car-loving Dads

Specific Car Parts

If you know that Dad’s working up a storm on an old car down in the garage or wants to do up his old wheels, it could be worth helping him out with some specific car parts for Father’s Day. How’s that for the gift that keeps on giving?

Thankfully, if you’re looking for a good deal, our mates over at eBay offer a range of authenticated used car part and accessories sellers — some of which are slinging 15% off with the code ‘PLAU15’ (17% with code ‘PLAU17’ for eBay Plus members).

The sale only covers products sold by a range of select parts and motor accessories sellers and begins August 16 for a limited time only. Terms apply.

Car Accessories

Boss Audio Apple Car Play & Android AutoCar, $439 with code ‘MCPAY10V3’ (usually $599)

Image: eBay

Many of the older cars nowadays don’t offer the same benefits that a touch screen car display does — we’re talking Bluetooth hands-free, rear camera inputs for parking guidance, smartphone connectivity, and so much more. The good news is that Dad doesn’t need to buy a new car to get these epic features. Introducing: the Boss Audio Apple Car Play & Android AutoCar that’ll level up his car’s capabilities. All the user needs to do is install it into their front console, which will give Dad another excuse to sneak off to his beloved garage.

You can make sure Dad’s got access to all the tunes here.

Abee Dual 1080P Dash Cam, $219 with code ‘MCPAY10V3’, usually $249

Father’s day gifts, Father’s day Australia, father’s day, father’s day gift ideas, ebay father’s day discount
Image: eBay

After all the stories we’ve heard lately of people getting hit while navigating tightly-confined car parks or at red lights, it’s worth investing in a dash cam that’ll help protect your car, see who is truly at fault, and maybe even save you a hefty insurance pay-out in the long run. This particular Abee Cam offers front and rear recording, a built-in GPS, 140 degrees of wide-angle of view, a tactile one-push SOS button, an easy snapshot button and so much more. So, if you’ve got a Dad who could use less stress while driving, this dash cam is a solid choice.

Give your Dad the gift that’ll last long after his big day here.

LED Bluetooth Strip Lights, $16.65

Image: eBay

Have you seen those epic coloured undertones that people attach under their seats to give their car *that* epic coloured glow? LED light strips, baby? If this is your Dad’s jam, you’ll get major brownie points for this gift.

Turn Dad’s car into a nightclub here.

Pro Car Lens Headlight Restoration Kit, $15.29

Father’s day gifts, Father’s day Australia, father’s day, father’s day gift ideas, ebay father’s day discount
Image: eBay

If your Dad’s a fanatic about keeping his car clean but hasn’t invested in a headlight restoration kit, this gift will change the game when it comes to the meaning of a clean car. You only have to look at the before and after photos from using this kit to see why. Offering masking tape, waterproof sandpaper of different grit levels, polishing paste and UV protective paste, Dad’s plastic headlight lenses will be restored and shined in no time.

You can shop for these lifesavers here.

Adventure Kings 150pcs Car Home Repair Tool Kit, $129 with code ‘MCPAY10V3’ (usually $139)

Image: eBay

Any car lover should be equipped with all the tools of the trade. So, give him 150 reasons to smile this Father’s Day with a home repair tool kit that includes a bunch of chrome vanadium combination spanners and sockets, an extension bar and universal joint, and various pliers, screwdrivers and handsaws.

You can shop this DIY mechanic set here.

Car Buffer/Polisher, $149 with code ‘MCPAY10V3’ (usually $159)

car buffer, Father’s day gifts, Father’s day Australia, father’s day, father’s day gift ideas, ebay father’s day discount
Image: eBay

On the way to becoming a fully-kitted-out mechanic, this buffing/polishing tool will help your Dad have one of the shiniest cars on the street. Offering a soft start, six levels of speed, an intake cover, and ergonomic handles, this baby is as easy to use as they come.

Make sure Dad has one of these now.

Car Storage Insert, $15.93

Image: eBay

If your Dad’s prize possession is his car, then it’s likely it won’t be very dirty, but if you find it can get a little disorganised at times — especially during the work week, this handy storage and cup holder will house any of those random miscellaneous items floating around. How’s that for a versatile Father’s Day gift idea?

Keep Dad’s stuff organised here.

Windshield Resin Kit, $8.32

Father’s day gifts, Father’s day Australia, father’s day, father’s day gift ideas, ebay father’s day discount
Image: eBay

We only include this because last week we saw five cars with cracked windshields. So, it could be worth adding a windshield resin kit to your Dad’s collection if the time ever arises. All you have to do is pop it on at the first sign of a shatter, and voila — repaired. Just quietly, it also seems to work on cracked phone screens, which is an added double bonus.

If the unthinkable’s happens, always be prepared here.

If you’re interested in checking out some other epic Father’s Day gift ideas (with eBay’s father’s day discount codes), then head here now.

About the Author

Tiffany Forbes

Tiffany Forbes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

When she’s not trawling through TikTok for 15 hours straight to find the latest and greatest products in fashion and beauty, you’ll find her writing yarns about her exclusive finds and giving you the inside goss on where to buy them (for the best price, of course). She’s also madly passionate about championing women’s rights, sexual wellness and mental health.

You’ll find Tiffany’s previous work in outlets like Fashion Journal, Esperanto Magazine and The Junction.

