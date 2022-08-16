8 Gifts to Rev up Your Car-Obsessed Dad This Father’s Day

It is officially Dad’s Day in less than a month, folks (cue screams and panic). You know what that means? It’s time to put your thinking caps on when it comes to conjuring up the best Father’s Day gift ideas possible (because who wouldn’t want to earn some extra brownie points with their old man?!).

While we have a bunch of yarns filled with different Father’s Day gifts that already exist, we wanted to break our guides down into specialised categories depending on what type of person your Dad is to help you find the most iconic gift. Today’s theme: gifting for car lovers!

If you play your cards right, you might even be able to save a few of these for his birthday hint-hint.

Happy shopping!

The best Father’s Day Australia gift ideas for car-loving Dads

Specific Car Parts

If you know that Dad’s working up a storm on an old car down in the garage or wants to do up his old wheels, it could be worth helping him out with some specific car parts for Father’s Day. How’s that for the gift that keeps on giving?

Thankfully, if you’re looking for a good deal, our mates over at eBay offer a range of authenticated used car part and accessories sellers — some of which are slinging 15% off with the code ‘PLAU15’ (17% with code ‘PLAU17’ for eBay Plus members).

The sale only covers products sold by a range of select parts and motor accessories sellers and begins August 16 for a limited time only. Terms apply.

Car Accessories

Many of the older cars nowadays don’t offer the same benefits that a touch screen car display does — we’re talking Bluetooth hands-free, rear camera inputs for parking guidance, smartphone connectivity, and so much more. The good news is that Dad doesn’t need to buy a new car to get these epic features. Introducing: the Boss Audio Apple Car Play & Android AutoCar that’ll level up his car’s capabilities. All the user needs to do is install it into their front console, which will give Dad another excuse to sneak off to his beloved garage.

You can make sure Dad’s got access to all the tunes here.

After all the stories we’ve heard lately of people getting hit while navigating tightly-confined car parks or at red lights, it’s worth investing in a dash cam that’ll help protect your car, see who is truly at fault, and maybe even save you a hefty insurance pay-out in the long run. This particular Abee Cam offers front and rear recording, a built-in GPS, 140 degrees of wide-angle of view, a tactile one-push SOS button, an easy snapshot button and so much more. So, if you’ve got a Dad who could use less stress while driving, this dash cam is a solid choice.

Give your Dad the gift that’ll last long after his big day here.

Have you seen those epic coloured undertones that people attach under their seats to give their car *that* epic coloured glow? LED light strips, baby? If this is your Dad’s jam, you’ll get major brownie points for this gift.

Turn Dad’s car into a nightclub here.

If your Dad’s a fanatic about keeping his car clean but hasn’t invested in a headlight restoration kit, this gift will change the game when it comes to the meaning of a clean car. You only have to look at the before and after photos from using this kit to see why. Offering masking tape, waterproof sandpaper of different grit levels, polishing paste and UV protective paste, Dad’s plastic headlight lenses will be restored and shined in no time.

You can shop for these lifesavers here.

Any car lover should be equipped with all the tools of the trade. So, give him 150 reasons to smile this Father’s Day with a home repair tool kit that includes a bunch of chrome vanadium combination spanners and sockets, an extension bar and universal joint, and various pliers, screwdrivers and handsaws.

You can shop this DIY mechanic set here.

On the way to becoming a fully-kitted-out mechanic, this buffing/polishing tool will help your Dad have one of the shiniest cars on the street. Offering a soft start, six levels of speed, an intake cover, and ergonomic handles, this baby is as easy to use as they come.

Make sure Dad has one of these now.

If your Dad’s prize possession is his car, then it’s likely it won’t be very dirty, but if you find it can get a little disorganised at times — especially during the work week, this handy storage and cup holder will house any of those random miscellaneous items floating around. How’s that for a versatile Father’s Day gift idea?

Keep Dad’s stuff organised here.

We only include this because last week we saw five cars with cracked windshields. So, it could be worth adding a windshield resin kit to your Dad’s collection if the time ever arises. All you have to do is pop it on at the first sign of a shatter, and voila — repaired. Just quietly, it also seems to work on cracked phone screens, which is an added double bonus.

If the unthinkable’s happens, always be prepared here.

If you’re interested in checking out some other epic Father’s Day gift ideas (with eBay’s father’s day discount codes), then head here now.