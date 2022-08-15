From Tech to Craft Beers, These are the Best Father’s Day Gift Ideas

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.
Father’s Day is on the horizon, so it’s time to put something in your basket and buy it for dear old dad. We’ve put together top deals and gift ideas across key categories, ranging from bargains that won’t break the bank to more extravagant options if you want to spoil the old man rotten.
Oh, and Father’s Day is on September 4 for those who need a reminder. If you need to pop your pressie in the post, you better order one, stat.
Now, onto the gift ideas.
Top tech deals for Father’s Day
- Apple Watch SE ($431, usually $479): Give him the world at the touch of his wrist.
- Samsung Samsung Galaxy S21 FE ($664, usually $999): Or drag him into 2022 with a new smartphone.
- Bose SoundLink Micro: Small Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($145, usually $179): If he’s a music lover, he will love this compact but powerful speaker.
- Bose Sport Earbuds ($199, usually $299.95): Active dads will adore these ergonomic running earbuds.
- Breville Toast & Melt ($65, usually $76.94): For the perfect brunch sandwich or indulgent grilled cheese.
- Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine ($499, now $713.90): Ideal for the dad that loves a barista brew.
Top fashion and grooming deals for Father’s Day
- Box of Socks ($29.99): Make socks stylish again.
- Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Eau De Parfum ($219): A scent to freshen up any father.
- DopeSkin Co 3-Step Calming Kit ($74.35, usually $92.95): Help Dad look after himself with this perfect starter kit from DopeSkin Co.
- Bruan Series 9 Pro Wet & Dry Electric Shaver ($549, usually $799): Then, every shave will be a close one.
- Pearlii Essential Pack ($67.40): Overhaul his oral healthcare routine.
- Calvin Klein 3-Pack Cotton Stretch Trunks ($99.95): Can’t go wrong with a 3-pack of undies.
- HUGO Patterned Silk Tie ($99): Dad can never have enough ties.
Top booze deals for Father’s Day
- Father’s Day Craft Beer Box ($89.99): A curated box of Australia’s best craft beers.
- Cellar Tonic Beer Glass 525ml Set of 4 ($29.99, usually $79.99): A classic Father’s Day option.
- The Hottest 100 Aussie Craft Beers of 2019 Mixed 24 Pack ($139.99): If he really loves beer, he’ll really love this.
- Craft Beer Coopery Beer Club ($56.95): Transform your dad into a craft beer connoisseur with this monthly subscription service.
Top foodie deals for Father’s Day
- The RSM’s Barbeque Grill Master Collection 4 Jar 1 Bottle ($49.95): Add a little gourmet flavour to Dad’s next BBQ.
- Grill Master Hamper ($122): Speaking of BBQs, this gift pack includes nuts, sauces, relishes and a recipe book.
- Maggie’s Favourites Hamper ($109): If dad’s a fan of Maggie Beer, he’ll love this hamper full of her favourite things.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in