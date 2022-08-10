9 Father’s Day Gifts That Give Undies and Socks The Boot

Father’s Day (September 4) is creeping up, and if you’re keen to give Dad a Father’s Day present that screams ‘this is why I am your favourite child’, have we got some great gift ideas for you.

From whiskey to smart home devices and tools, here’s our pick of the best Father’s Day gifts.

If Dad’s got a habit of losing things down the sides of his car seats, or better yet, just likes to keep his car extra tidy and organised, indulge him in this set of car seat gap fillers. Perfect for chewy, mints, his wallet and more.

No one likes copping a mouthful of undissolved protein clumps — you know, those rogue bits that often get left at the bottom of a manual shaker? That’s where this electric protein shaker comes in. Not only will Dad finally get a smooth blend, but he can also do it on-the-go.

Plenty of dads love a glass of whisky now and then (and probably even more if they’re in lockdown). So why not give him a drop he’ll appreciate? This Glenfiddich is one of the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whiskies. This signature single malt has been through 12 years of maturation, so you know it’ll be good. It offers a distinctive fresh and fruity top taste, a smooth finish and pairs perfectly with a roast. Extra points if you serve it up with a Father’s day dinner. Yum!

Get Dad the ultimate smart home device for Father’s Day. The Echo Dot allows him to call on Alexa for almost his every need, play music, answer questions, find recipes for the BBQ, read the news, check the weather, set alarms and more. He’ll absolutely love the smart home upgrade.

If Dad likes a bit of a chuckle, a bit of history and a lot of AFL, chances are he’ll get a kick (sorry) out of this new coffee table book, Footy Banners, this Father’s Day. It dives into the history of the humble footy banner — you know, the bit of paper the players run through as they take to the field before a game? — and looks at the stories behind some of the more famous banners in history, including Collingwood’s extremely spicy hidden message banner of 2018.

If your dad’s the kind of man who just loves fixing things around the house, this particular Bosch set has 49 screwdriver bits and 30 drill bits, which are all designed for wood, masonry, and general drill work, making it a pretty solid gift choice for the DIY dad this Father’s Day.

Ahh, yes, finals footy season is almost upon us. If only there were a convenient way for him to watch all kinds of sports. Oh wait, that’s exactly what Kayo is for. Stream AFL, NRL, NBA, MMA – all the abbreviations you can think of. Subscriptions start from $25 a month, so you can choose how long you cop it for, but odds are Dad will be so hooked he’ll take over the payments when you cry poor. Not a fan of sports? You could also splash out on a Disney+, Shudder or Binge subscription that might be more up his alley.

If your dad loves nothing more than the sounds of a cold beer being cracked at the end of the day, Craft Beer Coopery’s gift box is the perfect gift. It comes with nine different hand-selected craft beers, a limited edition of Australia’s Craftiest Beer 2021 book (a guide to 50 of the best), coasters and a beer snack or either beef jerky or nuts.

If he’s on the other side of the fence and doesn’t drink, rest assured, this NON Everyday non-alcoholic wine range will go down a treat all the same.

Treatyour dad’s obsession with music this Father’s Day and get him a unique vinyl experience. A gift box from Vinyl Moon will send him that month’s deluxe discovery vinyl, a booklet of lyrics, art and information on the bands and member perks and discounts.

You can try him out on a monthly membership that’ll set you back $30; a three-month subscription for $29 per box, or an annual membership for $27 per box. Shipping to Australia will cost between $7 to $12 per month. If you’re ready to splurge a little extra this year, this one will be a real charmer of a gift.

