These Are The Best Afterpay Day Sales Happening Right Now

Published 2 hours ago: March 17, 2022 at 9:00 am
Filed to:afterpay
afterpay dayafterpay day 2022deals
These Are The Best Afterpay Day Sales Happening Right Now
Image: The Iconic Instagram / Dyson Instagram
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s official, the Afterpay Day 2022 sales are here! The major online shopping event kicked off this morning (Thursday, March 17) and will run until Sunday, March 20. From today, shoppers can get up to 70% off a range of fashion, tech, homewares and more during the four-day shopping extravaganza.

That said, some retailers choose to extend their sale dates, so be sure to check in with individual brands to see if and when their Afterpay Day sales start and end.  There’s never any shortage of amazing Afterpay Day deals to take advantage of, so let’s dive right into our comprehensive list of the best Afterpay Day sales.

Everything You Need to Know About Afterpay Day 2022

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is one of Australia’s biggest online shopping events. The most recent sale happened back in August last year and was a huge hit. The four-day shopping event saw Aussies save up to 70% on top brands both online and in-store, so it’s expected that this year will be no different.

When is Afterpay Day 2022?

Afterpay Day 2022 is slated for March 17, 2022, and will run until March 20, 2022 — meaning shoppers will have four full days to shop for the best deals and sales from around Australia.

The Best Afterpay Day Sales

This year’s sale event is loaded with bargains from fan favourites like THE ICONIC, Sephora, The Good Guys, Dyson, Kmart, and more. Scroll to shop the full list.

The Best Afterpay Day Fashion Sales

Image: The Iconic Instagram
  • ASOS  — Up to 70% off + an additional 15% off Thurs 17th and Fri 18th
  • Myer Up to 30% off women’s, men’s and kids’ fashion, footwear, accessories, and underwear
  • The ICONIC — 25% off Afterpay Day (discount applied at checkout)
  • Seed — 20% off storewide
  • CultureKings — Extra 25% off new season & sale: Minimum 25 – 80% off using the code AFTERPAY
  • Saint Valentine Jewellery — 20% Off selected styles using the code Afterpayday 
  • SHEIKE — Use code AFTERPAY and save 20% off sitewide
  • Nude Lucy — 25% Off selected styles
  • Restated Vintage — Enjoy 15% off sitewide (excluding sneakers)
  • Harrods — Shop up to 70% off selected local and international designer brands
  • P.E. Nation — 25% off online
  • Camilla — 70% off online warehouse sale
  • Cue — 15% off full-priced styles on purchases made with Afterpay
  • Veronika Maine — 15% off selected full price styles
  • Aje 20% off the Afterpay Day edit
  • Lioness — 25% off storewide using the code AFTERPAYDAY
  • The Daily Edited — 20% off storewide

The Best Afterpay Day Beauty Sales

  • Sephora — 20% off storewide (excl. Dyson) with a minimum spend of $120
  • MAC Cosmetics — Take 20% off sitewide. T&Cs apply
  • AdoreBeauty — Up to 30% off select products at checkout
  • Sabbia Co — 20% off using the code ‘AFTERPAY20’
  • Aveda — 15% off sitewide, for a limited time only! Plus, choose five samples with $100+ orders
  • Bobbi Brown — 20% off sitewide plus a gift with purchase
  • La Mer — Enjoy the best-selling Crème de la Mer 7ml and Treatment Lotion 15ml with any $275+ purchase. Plus, receive The Cleansing Foam 30ml with any $500+ purchase
  • Estée Lauder — Receive a free full-size ANR Eye Supercharged Complex with $150+ skincare purchases
  • Clinique — Enjoy 15% off all orders and a free full-sized All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Eye Massage with $100+ orders
  • Vida Glow — Enjoy 20% off sitewide* (excluding bundles and subscription)
  • Innoxa — Buy three items and unlock 40% off
  • Skin Republic — Get 40% off bundles
  • Above the Collar — 10% off sitewide using the code APAY 
  • Jo Malone London — A complimentary fragrant trio: choose a miniature Cologne (9ml), Body Crème (15ml) and Body & Hand Wash (15ml) with any $200 purchase
  • Glasshouse Fragrances Receive a ‘Scent Scene Duo’ gift with purchase with orders over $100.
  • Circa — By two, get one free (3 for 2)
  • In Essence — Enjoy 30% off plus free shopping on orders $50+
  • Oil Garden — Enjoy 30% off plus free shopping on orders $50+
  • Laser Clinics Australia — 50% off laser hair removal treatments
  • Priceline — Save 50% on Maybelline and Rimmel make-up ranges
  • Bodyblendz — 25% off sitewide 
  • Boost Lab — 25% off supercharged serums using the code APDAY2022
  • Stuff — 20% off all STUFF
  • Hairhouse Buy 1 Get 10% Off, Buy 2 Get 15% Off, Buy 3 Get 20% Off

The Best Afterpay Day Homewares & Lifestyle Sales

Image: Dyson Instagram
  • Frenchie — 30% off sitewide using the code AFTERPAYDAY
  • Dyson 25% off or gift with purchase on selected Dyson technology
    • $250 off the Dyson V8™ Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner
    • $150 off the Dyson V7™ Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum cleaner
    • Buy a Dyson V12™ Detect Slim Absolute Extra cordless vacuum cleaner, and receive a complimentary spare Charger and battery kit valued at over $150
  • KitchenAid — Up to 20% off on the RRP* on selected products
  • Goodness Me — Up to 30% off select products
  • MyDeal — Up to 75% off Apple, Le Creuset, KitchenAid, UE Boom, Nutribullet, Ecoya and more
  • Bed Bath ‘n’ Table — Up to 50% off quilt covers, sheets, towels and more
  • Catch.com.au — Shop Thousands Of Deals
  • Petbarn — Up to 40% off selected online products
  • DoorDash — 50% off next five orders over $50
  • Luxury Escapes — Up to 65% off
  • Kmart — $10 and under on a huge range of items, only at Kmart
  • Flora & Fauna 15% off sitewide using the code AFTERPAY15
  • Ecosa — Spend and save up to 35% off storewide
  • Bed in a Box — Score an extra $50 off the already discounted price using the code AFTERPAYDAY22
  • Petculture — 20% off for Afterpay Day
  • Brosa — 20% off everything on-site and in-store 

The Best Afterpay Day Tech & Gaming Sales

  • MyDeal — Up to 75% off Apple, Le Creuset, KitchenAid, UE Boom, Nutribullet, Ecoya and more
  • Catch.com.au — Shop Thousands Of Deals
  • The Good Guys Get up to $80 in Store Credit when you checkout with Afterpay, min spend of $500, and other T&Cs apply.
  • Samsung Up to 15% off on selected Samsung products
  • Mwave Up to 50% off at Mwave on selected items using the code AFTERPAYDAY322

This post has been updated since its original publication.

