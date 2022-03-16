These Are The Best Afterpay Day Sales Happening Right Now

It’s official, the Afterpay Day 2022 sales are here! The major online shopping event kicked off this morning (Thursday, March 17) and will run until Sunday, March 20. From today, shoppers can get up to 70% off a range of fashion, tech, homewares and more during the four-day shopping extravaganza.

That said, some retailers choose to extend their sale dates, so be sure to check in with individual brands to see if and when their Afterpay Day sales start and end. There’s never any shortage of amazing Afterpay Day deals to take advantage of, so let’s dive right into our comprehensive list of the best Afterpay Day sales.

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is one of Australia’s biggest online shopping events. The most recent sale happened back in August last year and was a huge hit. The four-day shopping event saw Aussies save up to 70% on top brands both online and in-store, so it’s expected that this year will be no different.

When is Afterpay Day 2022?

Afterpay Day 2022 is slated for March 17, 2022, and will run until March 20, 2022 — meaning shoppers will have four full days to shop for the best deals and sales from around Australia.

The Best Afterpay Day Sales

This year’s sale event is loaded with bargains from fan favourites like THE ICONIC, Sephora, The Good Guys, Dyson, Kmart, and more. Scroll to shop the full list.

The Best Afterpay Day Fashion Sales

The Best Afterpay Day Beauty Sales

The Best Afterpay Day Homewares & Lifestyle Sales

The Best Afterpay Day Tech & Gaming Sales

MyDeal — Up to 75% off Apple, Le Creuset, KitchenAid, UE Boom, Nutribullet, Ecoya and more

Catch.com.au — Shop Thousands Of Deals

The Good Guys — Get up to $80 in Store Credit when you checkout with Afterpay, min spend of $500, and other T&Cs apply.

Get up to $80 in Store Credit when you checkout with Afterpay, min spend of $500, and other T&Cs apply. Samsung — Up to 15% off on selected Samsung products

Up to 15% off on selected Samsung products Mwave — Up to 50% off at Mwave on selected items using the code AFTERPAYDAY322

This post has been updated since its original publication.