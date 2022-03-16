These Are The Best Afterpay Day Sales Happening Right Now

It’s official, the Afterpay Day 2022 sales are here! The major online shopping event kicked off this morning (Thursday, March 17) and will run until Sunday, March 20. From today, shoppers can get up to 70% off a range of fashion, tech, homewares and more during the four-day shopping extravaganza.
That said, some retailers choose to extend their sale dates, so be sure to check in with individual brands to see if and when their Afterpay Day sales start and end. There’s never any shortage of amazing Afterpay Day deals to take advantage of, so let’s dive right into our comprehensive list of the best Afterpay Day sales.
What is Afterpay Day?
Afterpay Day is one of Australia’s biggest online shopping events. The most recent sale happened back in August last year and was a huge hit. The four-day shopping event saw Aussies save up to 70% on top brands both online and in-store, so it’s expected that this year will be no different.
When is Afterpay Day 2022?
Afterpay Day 2022 is slated for March 17, 2022, and will run until March 20, 2022 — meaning shoppers will have four full days to shop for the best deals and sales from around Australia.
The Best Afterpay Day Sales
This year’s sale event is loaded with bargains from fan favourites like THE ICONIC, Sephora, The Good Guys, Dyson, Kmart, and more. Scroll to shop the full list.
The Best Afterpay Day Fashion Sales
- ASOS — Up to 70% off + an additional 15% off Thurs 17th and Fri 18th
- Myer — Up to 30% off women’s, men’s and kids’ fashion, footwear, accessories, and underwear
- The ICONIC — 25% off Afterpay Day (discount applied at checkout)
- Seed — 20% off storewide
- CultureKings — Extra 25% off new season & sale: Minimum 25 – 80% off using the code AFTERPAY
- Saint Valentine Jewellery — 20% Off selected styles using the code Afterpayday
- SHEIKE — Use code AFTERPAY and save 20% off sitewide
- Nude Lucy — 25% Off selected styles
- Restated Vintage — Enjoy 15% off sitewide (excluding sneakers)
- Harrods — Shop up to 70% off selected local and international designer brands
- P.E. Nation — 25% off online
- Camilla — 70% off online warehouse sale
- Cue — 15% off full-priced styles on purchases made with Afterpay
- Veronika Maine — 15% off selected full price styles
- Aje — 20% off the Afterpay Day edit
- Lioness — 25% off storewide using the code AFTERPAYDAY
- The Daily Edited — 20% off storewide
The Best Afterpay Day Beauty Sales
- Sephora — 20% off storewide (excl. Dyson) with a minimum spend of $120
- MAC Cosmetics — Take 20% off sitewide. T&Cs apply
- AdoreBeauty — Up to 30% off select products at checkout
- Sabbia Co — 20% off using the code ‘AFTERPAY20’
- Aveda — 15% off sitewide, for a limited time only! Plus, choose five samples with $100+ orders
- Bobbi Brown — 20% off sitewide plus a gift with purchase
- La Mer — Enjoy the best-selling Crème de la Mer 7ml and Treatment Lotion 15ml with any $275+ purchase. Plus, receive The Cleansing Foam 30ml with any $500+ purchase
- Estée Lauder — Receive a free full-size ANR Eye Supercharged Complex with $150+ skincare purchases
- Clinique — Enjoy 15% off all orders and a free full-sized All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Eye Massage with $100+ orders
- Vida Glow — Enjoy 20% off sitewide* (excluding bundles and subscription)
- Innoxa — Buy three items and unlock 40% off
- Skin Republic — Get 40% off bundles
- Above the Collar — 10% off sitewide using the code APAY
- Jo Malone London — A complimentary fragrant trio: choose a miniature Cologne (9ml), Body Crème (15ml) and Body & Hand Wash (15ml) with any $200 purchase
- Glasshouse Fragrances — Receive a ‘Scent Scene Duo’ gift with purchase with orders over $100.
- Circa — By two, get one free (3 for 2)
- In Essence — Enjoy 30% off plus free shopping on orders $50+
- Oil Garden — Enjoy 30% off plus free shopping on orders $50+
- Laser Clinics Australia — 50% off laser hair removal treatments
- Priceline — Save 50% on Maybelline and Rimmel make-up ranges
- Bodyblendz — 25% off sitewide
- Boost Lab — 25% off supercharged serums using the code APDAY2022
- Stuff — 20% off all STUFF
- Hairhouse — Buy 1 Get 10% Off, Buy 2 Get 15% Off, Buy 3 Get 20% Off
The Best Afterpay Day Homewares & Lifestyle Sales
- Frenchie — 30% off sitewide using the code AFTERPAYDAY
- Dyson — 25% off or gift with purchase on selected Dyson technology
- $250 off the Dyson V8™ Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner
- $150 off the Dyson V7™ Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum cleaner
- Buy a Dyson V12™ Detect Slim Absolute Extra cordless vacuum cleaner, and receive a complimentary spare Charger and battery kit valued at over $150
- KitchenAid — Up to 20% off on the RRP* on selected products
- Goodness Me — Up to 30% off select products
- MyDeal — Up to 75% off Apple, Le Creuset, KitchenAid, UE Boom, Nutribullet, Ecoya and more
- Bed Bath ‘n’ Table — Up to 50% off quilt covers, sheets, towels and more
- Catch.com.au — Shop Thousands Of Deals
- Petbarn — Up to 40% off selected online products
- DoorDash — 50% off next five orders over $50
- Luxury Escapes — Up to 65% off
- Kmart — $10 and under on a huge range of items, only at Kmart
- Flora & Fauna — 15% off sitewide using the code AFTERPAY15
- Ecosa — Spend and save up to 35% off storewide
- Bed in a Box — Score an extra $50 off the already discounted price using the code AFTERPAYDAY22
- Petculture — 20% off for Afterpay Day
- Brosa — 20% off everything on-site and in-store
The Best Afterpay Day Tech & Gaming Sales
- MyDeal — Up to 75% off Apple, Le Creuset, KitchenAid, UE Boom, Nutribullet, Ecoya and more
- Catch.com.au — Shop Thousands Of Deals
- The Good Guys— Get up to $80 in Store Credit when you checkout with Afterpay, min spend of $500, and other T&Cs apply.
- Samsung — Up to 15% off on selected Samsung products
- Mwave — Up to 50% off at Mwave on selected items using the code AFTERPAYDAY322
This post has been updated since its original publication.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in