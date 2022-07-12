The Best Robot Vacuum Deals You’ll Find During Amazon’s Prime Day Sale

If you’ve been biding your time for a robot vacuum sale, you’re about to be spoiled for choice. Now that Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially kicked off, you bet there’s a grand sweep of deals on cookware, eReaders and of course, robot vacuum cleaners waiting for you.

For those who are unaware, Amazon Prime Day is an online shopping event that typically takes place in July each year. If you’re starving for a bargain, you have two whole days to make the most of the sales, with Prime Day ending at midnight (AEST) on Wednesday, 13 July.

It’s a great opportunity to get in early for Father’s Day or fulfil that long-held dream of having a little robot maid sweep your floors. From Ecovacs to Roborock, scroll on to find out the best robot vacuum deals running this Prime Day.

Best Prime Day deals for Ecovacs robot vacuums

Ecovacs is currently one of the most popular robot vacuum brands in Australia and has recently sold 22 million units worldwide. It’s not hard to see why, as these vacuums are fairly affordable, pet-friendly and feature a sleek, futuristic design.

With this year’s Amazon Prime Day comes the launch of Ecovacs’ newest robovac, the Deebot T10 Plus. This new model is a 3-in-1 sucking, mopping and self-emptying machine. It even comes with an industry-first voice assistant, called YIKO, so you can call out to it and have it start cleaning on demand.

Find more Amazon Prime Day deals for Ecovacs’ robot vacuum cleaners below:

Best Prime Day deals for Coredy robot vacuum cleaners

If you want a budget-friendly robot vacuum that won’t break the bank, check out this Coredy one that’s on sale today. Considering that most robot vacuums have a suctioning power between 2,000Pa and 2,500Pa, this one sits pretty strong with 2,200Pa.

In addition, the Coredy R750-W is also voice assistant compatible and can mop your floors too.

Best Prime Day deals for iRobot robot vacuum + mops

Here at Lifehacker Australia, we love a roomba. These little robovacs that could are packed full of suctioning power and use a combination of moving, sucking and brushing to get the job done well.

If we had to pick, we reckon you should opt for the j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum. Not only is it $568 off, but it can contain up to two months of dust and debris (that it self-empties) and it can detect – as well as avoid – obstacles, such as stray cables and pet waste.

Here are the best iRobot vacuum cleaner deals we’ve spotted:

And don’t forget to check out these robot mop deals:

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop – now $718.20, down from $999

Best Prime Day deals for Roborock robot vacuums

If you want to save literal hundreds off a robovac, look to Roborock, which has slashed up to $650 off its elite range.

You’ll find the most bang for your buck with the Roborock S6 Pure White robot vacuum cleaner and mop, because who doesn’t love a 2-in-1? This robovac can mop and vacuum in one go and features advanced multi-floor mapping with a Z-shaped cleaning route.

Best Prime Day deals for Dreame robot vacuums

We’re a bit of a sucker (heh) for a vacuum with a long run time, which is why we’re so drawn to the Dreame L10 Pro. It can last up to two and a half hours before it’ll need to be recharged.

It can also map out your house and avoid obstacles using lidar navigation while you get to set no-go zones that act as an invisible wall, via the Dreame app.

But our favourite part is the fact that it features cliff sensors that will prevent it from tumbling down your staircase or other dangerous edges.

Here are the Dreame robot vacuum cleaners that are currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day:

Best Prime Day deals for Uoni robot vacuum cleaners

The cheapest robot vacuum cleaner you’ll find on sale is Uoni’s S1, which is now down to $209.71 (a total savings of $487). While it may not be able to automatically empty itself or mop, it’s one of the quietest robot vacuums you can find, while still offering in-app control and voice assistant compatibility.

The Uoni S1 is also super slim at 2.85 inches, so it can fit under tight spaces such as your lounge or bed with ease.

