Our Favourite 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Is Now on Sale for $400 Off

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

For those of you who are always short on time, but love the feeling of a squeaky clean floor beneath your feet, you simply must bag this robot vacuum that can suck up dirt and mop better than you ever thought you could. Here’s how you can grab one of our favourite robot vacuum cleaners, the Ecovacs Deebot N8, for a grand total of $401 off.

Over at eBay Australia, you can grab it now for just $398, down from $799. The Deebot N8 is a two-in-one robot vacuum that features 2,300Pa suction power, multi-floor mapping, virtual boundary and carpet detection. Considering everything that this Ecovacs robot vacuum can do, being able to save about $400 off is a done deal for us.

If you head to its product page, you’ll notice that it’s already on sale for $510.57, so if you want to take that additional 20% off, you’ll want to use the promo code SAFY20 once you get to checkout. Keep in mind that this will only reduce the price down to $408, which is still great but it could be even lower.

By joining eBay Plus, members can take 22% off instead by using the code PLUSFY20, which will bring it down to the $398 we mentioned earlier. Groovy, right?

READ MORE These Robot Mops Will Do The Hard Work For You

What can the Ecovacs Deebot N8 do?

For starters, this Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaner allows you to clean completely hands-free. If you’re someone with a pet or two, then you’ll benefit from this robot vacuum because it will give you more time to have fun with your fur baby, instead of spending most of your time cleaning up any dirt they track into your home.

It’s especially handy during allergy season when your fluffy friend starts shedding more because you can schedule your Ecovacs robot vacuum to regularly mill around the house cleaning up as much dust as possible.

The Ecovacs Home App also happens to be a lifesaver for those who are on a time crunch, like full-time professionals or hands-on parents that can never stop for a moment. Through the app, you can set and plan a schedule for your Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum to follow. You can even use it to map your house, so you can set no-go areas, tell it which room to clean and select the correct cleaning mode for each floor. It’s even Alexa-compatible so you can use voice control to start or stop its schedule. You can grab an Echo Dot to go with it here.

The app also sports the best laser navigation with dToF technology. This will prevent your little robot vacuum from bumping into furniture or stubbing anyone’s big toe. For those who live in a multi-level home, not only will it remember the different floors, but this vacuum knows how to detect falls so that it won’t throw itself down your staircase.

The Ecovacs Deebot vacuum also happens to boast a 2,300Pa, which is more than the usual suctioning power that other Ecovacs robot vacuums possess. If you live in a carpeted home, its suction will dig deep into your floors to eliminate even those specks of dirt that are invisible to the naked eye. And if you want, you can even turn on its mopping function and let it scrub away any stains or marks on your tiles.

Shop the Ecovacs Deebot N8 from eBay Australia here for $398 for Plus members and $408 for non-members.

What other robot vacuums can you save on right now?

Your next option is the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8+ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (now $999 with the coupon, down from $1,299), which is very similar to the Ecovacs N8+ with a slight difference. To claim your discount, tick the extra $300 off coupon voucher to have the discount applied at checkout.

While it maintains suctioning, mopping and auto-emptying capabilities, the Ozmo T8+ sports a more advanced obstacle avoidance system. Instead of a mechanical avoidance feature, it uses TrueMapping technology through 3D structured light to detect objects, which makes it a better choice for overall cleaning efficiency.

Lastly, if you’re interested in a model with an extended runtime, you can try the Uoni robot vacuum cleaner (now $629.99, down from $929.99). It’s a great middle option if you still want the auto-emptying function that the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ offers, but you’re happy to sacrifice its mopping feature. Just make sure you tick the $300 off voucher before you head to check out.