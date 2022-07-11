Streamline Your Reading List With These Kindle Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Do you consider yourself a bit of a bookworm? Have you been thinking about making the switch from hardback to Kindle but haven’t yet taken the plunge? Well, Amazon Prime Day 2022 has got you covered.

While the massive online shipping event that is Amazon Prime Day doesn’t officially kick off until midnight (July 11), the folks over at Amazon Australia have already begun dropping some sweet, sweet deals — like these deals on Kindles.

For the next few days, you can score up to 43% off a range of Kindles.

The Kindle Paperwhite was $239, now $167 (Save $72)

Our pick: The Kindle Paperwhite. It’s Amazon’s thinnest, lightest Kindle yet, with a sleek, modern design so you can read comfortably for hours. It features a signature 300 PPI, glare-free Paperwhite display, laser-quality text, and twice the storage of the previous generation. A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours, so you can binge your books without worrying about a dead battery. The best part is that this Kindle is built to withstand accidental immersion in water, so you’re good from the beach to the bath.

Other Kindle sales include:

Every year massive online shopping event slashes prices across hundreds of books ranging from autobiography and self-help to inspirational cooking and bestselling fiction. If you’ve been lusting for a book (or 20) to add to your reading pile, this is the perfect opportunity.

If you’re a Prime member and you haven’t tried Kindle Unlimited yet, you can also get a 3-month Kindle Unlimited free trial thanks to a sweet early deal. After that, it’s $13.99 a month, and you can cancel anytime.

To access all of tomorrow’s (July 12) major sales, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $6.99 per month after the trial’s up. You might find that you already have one since a Prime subscription includes access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading. Plus, once you’re signed up, you get free, fast delivery on any items purchased through Amazon.

If you’re not planning on using Prime after the sale’s done and dusted, just remember to cancel your subscription.

Keen to learn more about Amazon Prime Day 2022, including some more early deals, you can check it out here.

This article has been updated since publication with new information and deals.