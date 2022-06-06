Stranger Things 4 Volume 2: Here’s What We Know So Far

Folks, after nearly three years we finally welcomed Stranger Things 4 onto our screens on May 27. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait another three years for more and Volume 2 of Stranger Things 4 is set to release in just a short time.

If you need a crash course on Volume 1 or are here to find out any little tidbit of info about Volume 2 of Stranger Things, we’ve got you covered.

When can I watch Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 and Volume 2?

While filming kicked off on Stranger Things 4 back in March 2020, COVID-19 has significantly delayed things.

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 was released on May 27, 2022. In Australia, it went live on Netflix at 5:00 pm AEST. If you want to read our review of the season so far, you can do that here.

The Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 will drop on July 1, 2022. We can expect it to be available around the same time as the first part.

Some other good news is that Stranger Things will be getting a fifth and final season, so this isn’t the end yet.

Stranger Things 4 episode titles

As of November 2021, we have the episode titles for all nine episodes dropping in Stranger Things 4. They are:

The Hellfire Club

Vecna’s Curse

The Monster and the Superhero

Dear Billy

The Nina Project

The Dive

The Massacre At Hawking Lab

Papa

The Piggyback

How long are Stranger Things 4 episodes?

The Duffer Brothers teased that Season 4’s nine scripts are over 800 cumulative pages and have almost twice the runtime of any previous season. They also confirmed each and every episode will be over an hour long. It’s been worth the wait then!

Shortly after the split season was announced we learned that it would be a fairly uneven episode ratio.

Volume 1 consisted of seven rather long episodes, with each clocking over an hour.

Volume 2 of Stranger Things 4, however, is confirmed to only have 2 episodes, including the season finale.

That may seem disappointing at first except we learned that Episode 8 will also be over an hour long and then Episode 9 (the season finale) will clock in at 2 hours and 19 minutes. That’s like a movie!

What will happen in Volume 2?

Major spoilers for Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 ahead. Do not read until you’ve caught up.

As far as Volume 2 goes, we don’t have a whole lot of information just yet except that it will set things up for an epic fifth and final season.

We left things in Volume 1 with the reveal of Vecna’s identity.

The monster was in fact Jamie Campbell Bower’s orderly, who turned out to be Number One in Dr Brenner’s series of experiments. Number One also happened to be Victor Creel’s son, which is why all the murder went down in that spooky house.

After spending the whole season thinking Eleven had murdered all her fellow children in the rainbow room, we learned it was in fact One, who then planned to escape with Eleven and rule the world (or something).

Instead, Eleven used her own psychic powers against him and ended up winning, forcing him through the gate into the Upside Down. Once there, One became scarred and mutilated by the parallel dimension and turned into the beast we know as Vecna. And he ain’t happy about it.

As for the rest of the gang. The Hawkins crew found a way to travel through the Upside Down, but Nancy was put in a trance by Vecna before she could escape, leaving her and Steve trapped there for now.

We also saw Joyce and Murray rescue Hopper from becoming a Demogorgon’s lunch at the prison, but they’ve still got to get out of Russia alive.

So what will we see in Volume 2?

The Duffer brothers told Variety that not everyone is safe heading into Volume 2.

“I would be concerned about the characters going into Volume 2, for sure. I hope that that is sort of the sense, because it is a darker season and the kids are no longer kids. So everybody is in danger. And there’s sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well.”

Netflix’s Geeked Week is also coming up very soon and Stranger Things get its own dedicated day, so hopefully, we’ll learn more then.

Stranger Things 4 Trailer

We don’t have a trailer for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 yet, but if you’d like to rewatch a few for Volume 1 you can watch them below.

Check out our entire Stranger Things 4 trailer breakdown for all the hidden clues.

Stranger Things characters

Are there any new characters coming?

Stranger Things 4 introduced us to a lot of new cast members. After all, with Russia, Hawkins and California to cover, we’re bound to see some new faces.

Joining the cast so far are Robert Englund (Victor Creel), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), Tom Wlashicha (Dmitri), Nikola Djuricko (Yuri), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Mason), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Miles Truitt (Patrick), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy) and Regina Ting Chen (Ms Kelly).

You can read all about their new characters in the thread below.

These new Stranger Things characters will join our existing cast of favourites which includes Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Winona Ryder.

There are also new character posters to give you another peek at the faces you’ll be seeing in season 4.

We can presume most of these characters will carry on to Volume 2 (apart from the ones who are definitely already dead).

How to avoid Stranger Things season 4 spoilers

With Stranger Things 4 Volume 1’s release only a couple of weeks ago and Volume 2’s release imminent you might want to avoid spoilers until you can watch the episodes yourself.

If you don’t want any plot details spoiled for you on social media the best thing to do is mute keywords. Or stay off social media altogether.

You can also install special extensions in your browser that will help all those internet spoilers disappear from your search.

Stranger Things Down Under

Stranger Things 4 is one of Netflix’s biggest releases of the year and it is pulling out all the stops for it.

That includes here in Australia where a mysterious portal to the Upside Down opened on… Bondi Beach? Sydneysiders were able to go and snap a picture with the strange gateway on May 27.

If you’re hungry after that, Grill’d has released a special new Demogorgon burger in honour of Stranger Things‘ release. The restaurant in the Galeries has also turned Upside Down with special theming until June 16.

Stranger Things soundtrack

One of the best things about Stranger Things is no doubt its soundtrack. Being set in the 80s, the Stranger Things soundtrack includes some absolute bangers like ‘Time After Time’ and ‘Material Girl’.

It also has a killer original score full of synth vibes and spooky tunes that makes for great background music.

Following this trend, Stranger Things 4 will also have a new soundtrack full of 80s hits. The first part will be digitally released on May 27 and includes the remix of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” from the trailer, as well as Kate Bush’s iconic ‘Running Up That Hill’.

The events of season 4 also had us wondering which song would save you from the Upside Down? So you can weigh in on that if you so choose.

Where can you catch up on Stranger Things?

If you’re still behind on Stranger Things 4 or just have a real urge to rewatch you can find all three seasons and Season 4 Volume 1 on Netflix in Australia.

There are 32 action-packed episodes available to watch which, by my calculations, you can binge in about 31 hours.

If you’re looking for other shows to watch while you wait for more from Stranger Things season 4, we’ve pulled together some suggestions.

