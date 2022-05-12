How to Make the Out-Of-This-Universe Pizza Balls From Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is full of weird and wonderful moments. One of which is the introduction of Pizza Balls.

When Doctor Strange and America Chavez first arrive on Earth-838 one of the first things they find is food (logical). But not just any food. Earth-838 is home to Pizza Poppa who just so happens to make the delicious-looking Pizza Balls.

The idea of Pizza Balls isn’t new but seeing them in Doctor Strange 2 really had us craving them, so we set out to see if there was a recipe on the internet that could help.

How to make the Pizza Balls from Doctor Strange

Disney will no doubt introduce Pizza Balls into one of its theme parks at some point, but until then we’ve found a recipe on TikTok that does the job pretty well.

Cooking King @albert_cancook took one look at Pizza Balls and figured out a way to make them, in an almost identical way to those in the movie. Gaze upon his incredible recipe below.

Going by this recipe, here are the things you’ll need.

Salami or pepperoni slices

Cheese for grating

Mozzarella balls

Pizza dough (learn how to make that here)

Pizza sauce (tomato paste or homemade)

How to make the pizza balls:

Prepare your ingredients. Shred your cheese, prepare your dough and sauce if making it by hand and cut your pepperoni slices into smaller circles using a small measuring spoon. Divide your pizza dough into small balls. Flatten each ball and place a spoonful of pizza sauce and a piece of mozzarella cheese on the inside. Then reshape the dough into a ball so that the fillings are encapsulated by dough. Brush the top of each ball of dough with pizza sauce and decorate them with pepperoni circles. Layer a muffin tray with grated cheese. Place a pizza ball in each muffin tin and top with more grated cheese. Place tray in the oven and cook until the dough is golden. Pay Pizza Poppa (optional).

How does food from another Earth taste? Let us know in the comments. And if you have no idea what we’re talking about, you can check out Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in cinemas now.

