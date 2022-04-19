Eggplant Pizza Bites Are Little Mouthfuls of Plant-Based Deliciousness

If you’ve got eco-living on the brain right now, you’re not alone. Earth Day is fast approaching and it offers a great opportunity for folks to think about the ways in which we can live more sustainably every day. One of the simplest options is with the way we eat: plant-based recipes are hugely beneficial to your body, as well as the environment, so opting to go meat-free some or all of the time is a pretty attractive option for many. To help you along with that we’ve found a recipe for plant-based eggplant ‘pizza’ bites via Aussie chef Dan Churchill.

Dan Churchill has built quite a following for his healthy recipes and as you can see on his Pinterest profile, he offers loads of plant-based options, just like the eggplant pizza recipe we’re about to take a peek at.

How to make this epic eggplant pizza bites recipe

Cooking time: 20 minutes | Servings: 2

What you’ll need:

1 eggplant

1 cup crushed tomatoes

½ cup plant-based cheese

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tsp oregano

Salt

Pepper

Fresh basil

Directions for plant-based pizza recipe:

For the full set of directions on how to make this pizza-like recipe at home, Churchill has shared the below video. Check it out here.

If after making these plant-based eggplant pizza bites you’re keen to continue cooking with Churchill, may we suggest you consider his recipes for edamame protein toast and espresso chocolate cake next?

From April 22, Pinterest will be spotlighting eco-conscious creators under the theme Inspire a Better Future. From plant-based cooking to environmentally-focused art, the platform is showcasing the many ways creators (and folks at home) can engage with the conversation of sustainability.

According to the platform, search terms like “recycled home decor”, “zero waste tips” and “climate change art” have spiked over the last year. Those terms alone have increased in interest by 95 per cent, 64 per cent and 39 per cent, respectively.

We’ve taken a look at the plant-based recipe ideas from Dan Churchill here, but other creators in this space include DIY creator Smor Home, photographer Hello Emilie, Indigenous artist Lakkari Art and sustainable fashion creator Kika Lateef.

If you’re keen to learn about sustainable choices, there is going to be a lot in this space very soon so keep a keen eye.