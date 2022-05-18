Score a Lifetime Discount on This Circles.Life 50GB SIM Plan

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Timed discounts have become incredibly popular in the telco world. Providers will lure you in with savings for your first six months after which you’ll go back to paying full price. Sure, you can always change mobile plans after your discount runs out, but now everyone wants to be in a revolving door relationship with their telco.

That’s why the latest offer from Circles.Life stands out. The upstart provider is currently offering a $10 per month discount on its 50GB SIM-only mobile plan, bringing it down to $25 per month. And the discount doesn’t expire. You’ll keep paying $25 per month for as long as you’re happy to stay with Circles. Use the promo code CIRCLESFRENZY50 during sign-up to get this deal.

If that’s still not enough data, Circles.Life offers 3GB top-ups for $10. That’s a lot more generous than the 1GB a tenner would typically get you on most providers. Circles is powered by the Optus network.

This mobile plan deal runs until May 24.

When compared to the broader market, Circles stacks up pretty well. Here’s a look at plans with at least 50GB of data.

iiNet and SpinTel both have cheaper plans, but these discounts only last for your first six months. Over the cost of a year, Circles ends up being a better a deal.

For example, with iiNet you’ll pay $20 per month for 55GB for your first six months and $39.99 per month thereafter. That works out to be $359.94 for the full year. For comparison, you’ll pay $300 for the full year with Circles.Life.

On SpinTel, you can get a 50GB plan for $20 per month for your first six months and $35 per month thereafter. That’s $540 for the year.

If you’re happy to switch every six months, that’s the best way to keep your phone bill as possible, but if you’re looking for a set-and-forget option, Circles’ new mobile deal is a solid choice.