JB Hi-Fi’s Tax Time Bargains Will Have Your Accountant Ducking for Cover

When it comes to the end of the financial year there are two things that are important: your taxes and sales. Luckily for us, JB Hi-Fi is having a massive Tax Time sale.

Retailers typically put on big sales in anticipation of EOFY spending by businesses and individuals who can then mark-off their purchases as tax deductions for the year.

There are a bunch of EOFY sales going on right now and one of the biggest is from electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi. Just remember to keep an eye on the end date of these sales. Many of them are wrapping up on May 25, but no doubt a new batch of tax specials will replace them in June.

To save you trawling for all the good deals, we’ve gathered some of the best from JB Hi-Fi’s sale for you below.

Best JB Hi-Fi Sales for EOFY

JB Hi-Fi EOFY Deals: Computers and Home Office

16-inch Victus Gaming Notebook – $1599 ($600 off)

16-inch Omen Gaming Notebook – $2798 ($500 off)

Logitech M185 Wireless Mouse – $9

Logitech Streamcam – $159 ($70 off)

Logitech MK270R Wireless combo – $39 ($20 off)

HiRise Adjustable stand for MacBook – $99 ($30 off)

15% off ASUS computers (until May 23)

25% off Lenovo, HP and ASUS Chromebooks (until May 25)

JB Hi-Fi EOFY Deals: TVs

LG C1 55-inch Self Lit OLED 4K UHD Smart TV (2021) – $2195 (save $300)

Samsung Q80A 65-inch QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) – $1995 (save $300)

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) – $3295 (save $200)

Hisense U7G 65-inch 4K ULED Smart TV (2021) – $1195 (save $200)

Samsung QN90A 65-inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) – $2995 (save $500)

Samsung The Premiere Laser 4K Smart Projector – $4495 (save $500)

Hisense U80G 75-inch 8K ULED Android TV (2021) – $2995 (save $1000)

JB Hi-Fi EOFY Deals: Vacuums

Dyson V8 Animal – $599 (save $50)

Electrolux UltimateHome 900 Pet Stick Vac – $649 (save $230)

Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid – $999 (save $300)

JB Hi-Fi EOFY Deals: Home Appliances

LG GS-VB655PL Side by Side Fridge with InstaView 655L – $2147 ($252 off)

Electrolux EWF1041R9WB 10kg AutoDose Front Load Washer – $1599 ($400 off)

Hisense HRBM482SW Bottom Mount Fridge 482L – $1255 (save $37)

Hisense HWFM8012 8kg Front Load Washing Machine – $499 (save $50)

Germanica 9L Dual Air Fryer – $149 (save $150)

JB Hi-Fi EOFY Deals: Smart Home

Netgear Orbi Tri-Band WiFi6 Mesh System 8 Series 2 pack – $1199

Netgear Orbi Whole Home High-Performance AC3000 Tri-ban Mesh WiFi system (2p) – $279

EufyCam 2C Pro 2K Wireless Home Security System (4pk) – $749 (save $50)

Philips Hue E27 A60 Colour Bluetooth Starter Kit – $239 (save $60)

JB Hi-Fi EOFY Deals: Smart Watches

Fitbit Charge 4 (Storm Blue) – $129 ($50 off)

Forerunner 55 Sports Watch (Black) – $249 ($80 off)

Huawei GT Runner 46mm Smart Watch (Black) – $449 ($150 off)

Want more JB Hi-FI EOFY Deals?

This is just the tip of the iceberg of what JB Hi-Fi’s sale is offering until June 30. For the full list check out their website and stay tuned to this post because we’ll be updating it with all the latest deals until EOFY.