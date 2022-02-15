5 Blowout Brushes That Rival the Dyson Airwrap, minus the Price Tag

It only takes a mere five minutes of browsing the web to become well-acquainted with the latest and greatest of the hair tool world — and by latest and greatest, of course, I’m talking about the Dyson Airwrap that’s been plastered all over Instagram and TikTok 1.7 billion times. The blowout brush — otherwise known as the genius two-in-one hair dryer and styler that uses the brand’s signature air-powered technology to volumise, curl, straighten or wave your hair with significantly less heat (and therefore damage) — is a massive win for my fellow dry-haired pals out there. But, there’s one catch, the $799 price tag.

In honour of not having that much disposable cashola to blow on a single hair tool, I thought I’d take one for the team and do a deep dive into the best blowout brushes on the market for less than $250. While Dyson’s made a name for itself based on being one of a kind — meaning these dupes won’t be exact replicas — they still do a damn good job at giving you an at-home blow wave for significantly less coin. Thank me later.

The best blowout brush options under $250

Developed with GHD’s well-trusted advanced ultra-zone technology for a consistent heat distribution of 185 degrees, this bad boy will let you perform a bunch of different styling options from curls to flicked ends — and with some hair spray, they’re bound to last all day. The GHD styler also boasts smooth .5cm nylon bristles that allows the brush to have the closest contact with your roots for maximum lift and smooth gliding through your locks. Keep in mind, though, this hot brush is designed for use on dry hair only for best results.

You can buy the GHD Rise Volumising Hot Brush ($235) from Amazon here.

Ditch the stacks of round hair brushes you’ve got stored in your bathroom, as well as that old hair dryer your mum handed down to you circa 2009, and replace them with one of these two-in-one Revlon Hair Dryer and Volumisers. It works similarly to the Dyson in that it distributes air quickly and evenly to your locks to help dry and style them faster (and with less heat damage). The only downside is that it doesn’t come with the option of multiple brush heads — but rest assured, the existing one still does a fabulous job at creating a salon-styled finish with less frizz and an optimal healthy shine.

You can buy the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser Hot Air Brush ($134.20) from Amazon here.

The best blowout brush options under $100

Now, this well-respected Philips Airstyler doesn’t share the same one-brush head feature as the Revlon one does. Instead, it boasts five different styling attachments including, a 38mm thermo brush, a retractable bristle brush, a narrow concentrator, a volumiser, and a paddle straightening brush. This baby is suitable for any hair type and style you wish to create. Its ionic conditioning technology also enables anti-static drying, so all you frizz-prone folks won’t have to worry about your hair turning into a poof within four minutes of stepping outside.

You can buy the Philips ProCare Airstyler/Hair Styler with 5 Styling Attachments ($99) from Amazon here.

Whether you’re after big bouncy Hollywood curls or those low-effort dishevelled beachy waves, this multi-head Air Styler has you covered. Like a few of the other options, it also offers an anti-static protection coating that enhances shine and prevents frizz from making a scene mid-night-out. The professional styler also has three heat and speed settings for maximum control and a cool shot to give your locks real staying power for all-day (or night) wear.

You can buy the Remington Volume and Curl Air Styler ($169) from Amazon here.

I don’t think this brush needs an introduction. The iconic Bondi Boost Brush Pro (that you’ve probably also seen plastered all over the internet, too) has been making the rounds for its powerful 1200 watts of drying power and 360-degree airflow vents that offer maximum coverage and faster drying. Its large brush head is also super versatile and easy to use on short or long hair, wet or dry — in a nutshell, it’s your secret weapon to the perfect salon blow-dry from the comfort of your bathroom.

You can buy the Bondi Boost Blowout Brush Pro ($99) from Bondi Boost here.