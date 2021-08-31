10 Anti-Frizz Products Worth Stocking Up on For Summer

We’ve all fallen victim to a little seasonal humidity. During the hotter months, the moisture from the hot, humid air bonds to the hair shaft, causing it frizz and create the flyaways we all struggle to tame.

And while some of us can get away with it a little more volume (shout out to my curly-haired friends), the rest of us need to enlist the help of a few anti-frizz hair products and some editor-approved tips to protect our hair from whichever frizz it fancies.

1. It all starts in the shower

By eliminating as much frizz as possible with a smoothing shampoo/conditioner in the shower, you’re setting yourself up for a good hair day no matter the humidity. Just be sure to dry your hair with the scrunch method (where you scrunch/squeeze your locks dry with a towel or cotton tee instead of roughing it up) to get all the moisture out.

Our anti-frizz shampoo and conditioner recommendations:

2. Applying anti-frizz products

Anti-frizz hair products like serums, creams and oils work best when applied to wet hair, that way the product can better penetrate the hair cuticle while giving your strands a much need boost of hydration. Once you’ve scrunch dried your hair, work the product through from ends to roots (to avoid product build up on your scalp) and let your hair dry naturally before styling, especially if you’re going to use heating tools. If you’re prone to frizzy hair, it might also be time to embrace your natural texture and learn to style it rather than straightening and having the humidity turn you into a poodle the minute you leave the house.

Our anti-frizz hair product recommendations:

The best anti-frizz cream: John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème, $10.43

It really is all in the name. John Frieda’s Secret Weapon Touch-Up Creme is every curly/wavy haired girls dream. A little of this goes a long way towards helping minimise frizz. The formula contains hair-loving avocado oil that works to rehydrate the hair for smoother, silkier ends.

The best anti-frizz serum: BED HEAD Control Freak Frizz Control and Straightening Hair Serum, $19.99

The Bed Head Control Freak is a lightweight frizz-fighting serum that will help you tame even your most unruly flyaways. A few drops applied evenly through damp hair will help reduce frizz and leave your locks feeling silky and smooth.

The best anti-frizz spray: Sun Bum Protecting Anti-Frizz Oil Mist, $19.36

We’re obsessed with this anti-frizz mist from Sun Bum. It’s loaded with hair-loving oils like Kukui Nut Oil and Tamanu Oil that help keep the humidity (and frizz) at bay. The fine misting spray can be used on all hair types, from fine to thick, and absorbs quickly, leaving your hair feeling soft and look healthy.

The best anti-frizz oil: L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Treatment, $10

Loaded with six super nourishing oils, the L’Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Treatment deeply penetrates the hair fibre to deeply hydrate and protect the hair. It’s nourishing without being greasy and is the perfect way to replenish heat damaged hair.

The best anti-frizz towel: DuraComfort Super Absorbent Anti-Frizz Hair Towel, $34.28

Unlike regular cotton towels that absorb very little moisture from your hair, this microfibre one will leave it slightly damp and ready for styling. It’s soft, gentle, and perfect for all hair types.

3. Opt for humidity friendly hairstyles

If you’ve got curly, coily or wavy hair, an effortless way to avoid the frizz is to tie it up — think topknots, high ponytails and braids, anything to keep the fly away’s in check and your hair off your neck.

If you’re really fed up with the frizz, you can always opt for an in-salon Keratin treatment. Not only will it help keep your hair frizz-free and glossy, but it’s a time-saver too. It literally cuts your styling time in half… all I’m thinking about is those precious extra minutes of sleep in the AM.