The Best Hair Dryers For Every Hair Type

If we had it our way, we’d be getting a professional blowout daily from in the comfort of our own homes. But alas, we’re not a Kardashian, and we need to learn how to master the air of freshly blown-out locks ourselves. The secret to nailing a bouncy, salon-worthy blowout at home? The perfect hair dryer or hair dryer brush.

And given how many of us are in the same boat, our options are endless. From budget blow dryers to bougie high-end models and blowout brushes, ahead, you’ll find the best blow dryers in Australia for every hair type and budget. Some of them are even trending on TikTok.

The best all-rounder: T3 Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer

Yep, we’re calling it. The T3 Digital IonAir is the best all-round hairdryer. Why? Because it features multiple heats and speed settings, a volume booster switch, and an auto-pause sensor that holts drying when you put the dryer down. Thanks to its innovative IonAir technology, it combines digitally-controlled heat with a wide, gentle airstream to dry hair quickly while maintaining body and shine. At the same time, the negative ions from the built-in ion generator smooth the hair cuticle for soft, frizz-free results. It also comes with a volume booster switch that allows you to deactivate the ioniser to boost texture and volume if that’s what you’re after. On top of all of that, it has five heat settings and two speed settings and a lock-in cool shot button to create custom styling for any hair type and texture.

Where to buy: Current Body ($427.49)

The best hair dryer for fine hair: Remington Pro-Air Turbo

Say goodbye to frizz and flyaways’ with the Remington Pro-Air Turbo. Delivering fast, professional results every time, this powerful 2400 watt dryer features a turbo boost function and ceramic plus technology to ensure the heat is distributed evenly to avoid creating frizz and flyaways. For those with thinner hair, you can use the Remington Pro-Air Turbo on a medium to low heat setting to dry your hair quickly without overheating the stands.

Where to buy: Amazon ($38, usually $49.95)

The best hair dryer for curly hair: DevaCurl DevaDryer and DevaFuser

Save your curls from fluff and frizz with the DevaDryer. Co-Developed with professionals, the DevaDryer was made with waves, curls, and coils in mind. It features custom curl alternating ionic technology that allows you to decide if you want voluminous curls or a sleek blowout before achieving it in minutes. The best part though might just be their patented, hand-shaped DevaFuser that surrounds curls in 360-degree airflow and gets right to the roots (where it takes longest to dry) to help curls dry faster.

Where to buy: The Beauty Club ($263)

The best hair dryer for thick hair: ghd Helios Hair Dryer

Combining speed and power, the ghd Helios Hair Dryer is lighter and faster than any other ghd hairdryer on the market — and perfect if you’ve got thicker hair. The Helios gives you fast, precision control, while the customised technology delivers smoother, shinier locks with each blowout. It also comes with a cool shot feature to style and set your look with ease.

Where to buy: Adore Beauty ($310)

The best hair dryer for natural hair: Cloud Nine The Airshot Hairdryer

If you’re looking for a salon-level blowout at home, you can’t really go past the Airshot Hairdryer from Cloud Nine. This three-temperature hairdryer comes with a cool shot function, a 2.7m swivel cord and anti-static technology for a soft, smooth style every time. It also comes with a ceramic heating element infused with healing minerals like tourmaline and sericite to lock in moisture and seal it at the cuticle to protect hair’s natural health.

Where to buy: Adore Beauty ($239)

The best luxury hair dryer: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

The Dyson Supersonic Black Nickel 605C is the brand’s most sophisticated hairdryer yet, offering softer, shinier, quicker blowouts. It checks its temperature 40 times a second to prevent excessive heat damage and now comes complete with Dyson’s Flyaway attachment. What is that intriguing component, you ask? It’s kind of shaped like a capital C, and it’s designed to tuck stray flyaway hairs under longer strands, giving you a smooth and glossy finish with just your hairdryer. How good. Expect all the engineering brilliance of the original Dyson Supersonic, plus a little bit extra.

Where to buy: Adore Beauty ($599), Dyson ($599)

The best budget hair dryer: Mermade Hair Hair Dryer

The Mermade Hair Dryer creates the perfect blowout on a budget. This little baby features two-speed settings, amplified or concentrated airflow, and a cool shot function, so you can style your hair with ease. It also comes with two concentrator attachments so you can style with precision and speed. It also uses ionic airflow technology to increase moisture retention while heating the hair to help protect it from long term damage.

Where to buy: Shaver Shop ($89)

The best hair dryer brush: ghd Rise Volumising Hot Brush

If you’d prefer a little two-in-one, the ghd Rise Volumising Hot Brush is worth adding to your cart. It’s designed to give maximum volume and shine without overheating your hair. It also gives your hair body and bounces without needing to have the styling skills of a pro.

Where to buy: Adore Beauty ($280), ghd ($280), Shaver Shop ($249, usually $280)

If you’d like to check out more blowout brushes, you can find our round-up of the best hair drying brushes in Australia right here.