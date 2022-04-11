Your Guide to the 2022 Sydney Royal Easter Show

After the Sydney Royal Easter Show was cancelled in 2020 for the first time in more than 100 years, many were concerned about its future. But the good news is the show is back and better than ever in 2022.

When is the Royal Easter show in 2022?

The Sydney Easter show is running from April 8- 19 at the Sydney Showground in Olympic Park.

Gates will open at 8:30 am each day and close at 9:00 pm.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are on sale now from the Easter Show website. Early bird tickets will be available until April 7, so get in quick if you want a cheaper price.

Here are the prices for this year:

Standard 1 Day ticket – $41

$41 Child 1 Day ticket – $25.50

$25.50 Concession 1 Day ticket – $31

$31 Family ticket – $120

Tickets also get cheaper if you enter the grounds after 4 pm, so keep that in mind if you’re planning an evening visit.

To help keep the event COVID-safe this year, the Easter show will be implementing daily capacity limits, installing hand wash and hand sanitisation stations, providing cashless purchasing options, updating layouts to allow for social distancing and using a new digital carnival fun pass instead of the coupon system.

Capacity limits also mean tickets may sell out in advance so book online if you want to secure your spot.

What’s happening at the Easter Show this year?

All the usual fun activities are going ahead as normal this year at the Easter Show. There will be farm animals to feed, pigs to pat, ponies to ride and dog shows to watch. (Hot tip from the team: you’ll want to wear enclosed shoes.)

Kids (and adults) will have rides to enjoy, ranging from the intense thrill level of The Beast to the more mild Super Slide and Carousel.

The Sydney Royal Easter Show pavilions are also back in action. The Woolworths Fresh Food Dome has heaps of delicious interactive booths and the Heritage Display gives visitors a taste of rural history.

Food-wise, there’s plenty on offer with the usual fairy floss and food truck array. On the wild food side, there’s something called Bacon Head which appears to just be deep-fried bacon on a stick. Or there’s my personal favourite – the Cheese Toastie Factory.

And don’t forget the Grand Parade and nightly Fireworks display. You can check out a full guide of events for more information.

Get to the good stuff – what about show bags?

Glad you asked. The Royal Easter Show show bag pavilion is better than ever this year selling a wide selection.

Highlights include new Pokemon, Harry Potter and Bluey show bags as well as a special Cadbury 100 years bag to celebrate the chocolate brand’s anniversary. You can find a list of our showbag recommendations here.

The Sydney Easter Show is a great way to support regional producers after a tough couple of years, so be sure to (safely) check it out if you can!