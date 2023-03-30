The Showbags You Can’t Miss at This Year’s Sydney Easter Show

The Easter Show is coming up in Sydney, and for many, it’s the perfect way to spend the Easter long weekend. It’s also synonymous with the word ‘showbag’. The Easter show has a massive lineup up of merch bags this year, and thanks to many showbags also being available online, you don’t even have to attend the show to nab one.

You can check out the full lineup of showbags or if you’re looking for the best bags from the Easter show to add to your wish list this year, here are some of the highlights.

Best Easter Showbags 2023

Bluey

Bluey is one of the most popular shows on television, and it’s not just kids saying that! The Bluey showbag was voted as one of the top ones at the show this year by a team of experts (39 kids from Children’s Hospitals around Sydney), so it really is one you can’t miss.

Includes:

1x Bluey Backpack

1x Bluey Bucket Hat

1x Bluey Colouring Pad

1x Bluey Lunch Box Set

1x Bluey Silly Straws

1x Bluey Sticker Pad

1x Bluey Tumbler

1x Bluey Headband

1x Bluey Tote Bag

Price: $32

Nude by Nature Skincare

Treat your skin at the Easter show with the Nude by Nature bag, which includes a selection of natural skincare products such as cleansers, moisturisers and serums.

Includes:

1x Nude by Nature Large Cosmetic Bag

1x Nude by Nature Energising Facial Cleanser 50ml

1x Nude by Nature Exfoliating Facial Scrub 50ml

1x Nude by Nature Daily Moisturising Lotion 15ml

1x Nude by Nature Revitalising Eye Cream 7ml

1x Nude by Nature Limited Edition Bamboo Face Washer

1x Nude by Nature Survey Card Offer – $20 off orders over $50 @ nudebynature.com.au

Price: $30

The Conscious Store

Showbags are great, but there sure is a lot of waste involved. The Conscious showbag is full of consciously created ec0-friendly products from The Conscious Store you can use in your everyday life.

Includes:

1x TCS. Organic Canvas Shopping Tote

1x Choose One: TCS. Canvas Bulk Food Bags (Set of 2) OR Reusable Silicone Food Covers (Set of 3)

1x Choose One: TCS. Bamboo Lunch Box with Elastic Strap OR Children’s Bamboo Tableware (Set of 5)

1x TCS. Glass Water Bottle with Bamboo Lid

1x TCS. Bamboo Toothbrush (Set of 2)

1x The Conscious Store. 15% off voucher online @ consciousstore.com.au

Price: $32

American Candy

Ever wanted to eat all that famous candy from America without actually going there? This showbag is the answer to your prayers.

Includes:

141g Mike & Ike Mega Sour Mix

141g Mike & Ike Mega Mix

85g Nerd Gummy Clusters

141g Mike & Ike Tropical Typhoon

141g Nerds Rainbow

43g Hershey’s Cookies N Creme

Price: $20

Bertie Beetle

Bertie Beetle is synonymous with showbags, and thankfully, there are quite a few of them at this year’s Easter show. This year there’s a special 60th Birthday showbag for Bertie Beetle, which gets you 60 individual Beetles!

Includes:

60x Bertie Beetle 10g

1x Bertie Beetle Limited Edition Ceramic Egg Cups (Set of 2)

1x Bertie Beetle Birthday Card (Chosen at random from 3 designs)

Price: $18

Pusheen

The cute little animated cat Pusheen has exploded in popularity over the years, and you can celebrate with this Easter show bag.

Includes:

1x Pusheen Backpack

1x Pusheen Coasters

1x Pusheen Cooler Bag

1x Pusheen Cosmetic Bag Set

1x Pusheen Eye Mask

1x Pusheen Keychain

1x Pusheen Mini Notebooks (3pk)

1x Pusheen Pen Set

1x Pusheen Puzzle

1x Pusheen Shower Cap

1x Pusheen Socks

1x Pusheen Tote Bag

Price: $32

Tim Tam

As Australians, we are contractually obliged to be big fans of Tim Tams, and the best of the biscuit (as well as slippers!) comes in this showbag at the Easter show.

Price: $18

Includes:

2x Arnott’s Tim Tam Original 200g

1x Arnott’s Tim Tam Double Coat 200g

1x Arnott’s Tim Tam Chewy Caramel 200g

1x Arnott’s Tim Tam White 200g $

1x Tim Tam Slippers or Mug Set (Choose one)

The BIG Kit Kat

If you’re a fan of Kit Kats and Kit Kats is all you want, then The BIG Kit Kat is for you. The showbag has nothing but Kit Kat bars – and a lot of them.

Price: $20

Includes: 50 x 17g Mini Kit Kat.

Those are our picks for the best showbags at the 2023 Easter Show. For more information on this year’s Sydney Easter Show, we’ve created a guide for you.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.